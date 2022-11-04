SHOOTINGS OUTSIDE ROSE HILL SCHOOL

Fitzgerald Hinds

Several Rose Hill residents said yesterday while they were aware of the prevalence of gang warfare and violence, they felt “hurt” the gangs were unleashing their venom in close proximity to innocent children and citizens.

They felt they had passed the threshold of “decency”, and had begun to “lose all reason, and turn to brutish deeds”.

Citizens were left in shock after a video showing primary school children ducking below desks as a gun battle raged outside the Rose Hill RC Primary School in Laventille, on Monday, forcing the school to be closed.

As the children took cover, a teacher is heard saying, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Children, down, down.” No pupils were injured.

Some residents also said they were “fearful” and they did not wish to be photographed, or have their homes photographed.

Consensus among residents was these were “serious times”. On the flip side, they praised the teachers for their dili­gence and care in edu­cating their charges.

As he accompanied his 13-year-old son, Dimitri O’Neil, to Cascade School of the Deaf, Delano Porter told the Express: “When I pass here (from Annisette Street), I hear the teachers talking nicely to the children. Laughter. Lessons going on. Reciting a poem from the board. Always in a gleeful mood.

“I don’t see or hear anything bad in the school. Teachers are doing an excellent job. I felt a little ‘off’ when I heard the news. I pass here every day. I was not expecting that (shooting close to the school). It hurt me. I am a parent.

“Most of the residents pass in front of the school. People from Canada (Clifton Hill vicinity) pass by to get to the top of Bazilon Street (by the trade school).”

Bring back Griffith

Reflecting on the disruption to classes, Porter said a security guard from another school told him it started on the Laventille stretch.

“It was like a football field. One street was fighting another street. They were running past and shooting on the main road. When you were running past the school, you might be turning around to shoot back,” he said.

Porter said the State should return former police commissioner Gary Griffith to his position. “Gary was serious. He did an excellent job. When Gary was there, the place would have patrols. After 11 p.m or midnight, I would come home and no problem.”

Asked what he felt should be done for the school, Porter said there ought to be patrols passing by the schools every ten to 20 minutes. “Don’t move the school,” he said.

And Sean Roberts, 52, appealed to the authorities to set up a police post in the area. He was adamant about relocation. Roberts, a father of four, said he was forced to transfer two children to St Dominic’s Primary School. He said: “Keep the school. The community needs the school. Get the school open.”

Appealing to the men to desist from their wicked ways, Roberts said: “We grew up here together. We should not be killing each other. Put down the ‘pow-pow’. Put down the guns. The children need to get a good education.

“What would happen 20 years from now? I am worried if I am passing by and something happens to me. A bullet does not say, ‘Excuse me, I am coming.’ The whole community is affected. Shops have to close by 6.30 p.m. You can’t buy a bread if you are coming home late.”

“TRAUMATISED. It was a day of trauma around 9.45 a.m and then around 1.45 p.m.

“But it is not the first time the children heard gunshots. There needs to be a police presence.”

So said the quality assurance vicariate manager for Catholic schools in Port of Spain and environs and Tobago, Sterling Jacobs, after visiting Rose Hill Roman Catholic Primary School, La Coulee Street, Laventille, yesterday.

The nation recoiled in horror after a video showing primary school children ducking below desks, as a gun battle raged outside the Laventille school on Monday, forcing the school to be closed.

