Shootout at shop

A third prison officer and a policeman were attacked at a shop in El Dorado on Tuesday night.
Gunmen have killed two prison officers since last Friday.
Following Tuesday’s shooting, a suspect was detained and two guns used by the attackers were seized by police.
The prison officer and police officer survived.
Police said around 7.30 p.m. prison officer Umar Akil Farrell, 32, of El Dorado was at his parlour at Clementy Street, El Dorado liming with his friend PC Ruvi Mungalsingh, 28, who lives nearby.
While conducting sales, Farrell saw three men exiting a dark-coloured SUV.
The men began shooting at Farrell and the officer.
Both men took cover and Farrell drew his service pistol and fired at the men who ran back into the SUV and sped off.
During the attack, Mungalsingh was shot in the left hand.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he was treated.
Police said PC Mungalsingh of the Port of Spain Divisional Task force is currently on suspension and did not have a weapon that night.
Ballistics testing on the firearms found after gunmen opened fire on the prison officer and police officer is expected to be done to determine if there is a match with the ammunition that killed prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.
Following Tuesday night’s shooting in El Dorado, police recovered two pistols, each with extended magazines with a quantity of nine-millimetre ammunition, 24 .223 shell casings and 29 nine-millimetre shell casings.
A 29-year-old man remained in serious condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope yesterday with a gunshot wound to his lower back.
He told police he was ambushed by assailants in Wallerfield but the Express was told that the man and his vehicle matched the descriptions given following an attack at the home of the prison officer in El Dorado on Tuesday night.
The man is under police guard at hospital until he can be questioned by investigators.
The autopsy on Jones is expected to done tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
An advisory from the Ministry of Social Development stated that a planned visit yesterday by Minister Donna Cox to Jones’ widow was postponed as she had been contacted by the Forensic Science Centre.
Jones of Fyzabad was standing hand-in-hand with his daughter on a street in Siparia when he was gunned down.
He was shot multiple times by an occupant of a silver Mazda 323 which pulled up alongside him around 1.30 p.m.
Jones’ traumatised daughter ran into a carpark and was comforted by people on the street.
On Tuesday in the Senate, Cox said grief counselling was absolutely necessary for Jones’ daughter and family.
Cox said her ministry will work alongside the Children’s Authority and the Victims and Witness Support Services of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to provide the necessary counselling to the family and the child.
Serrette, a prisons officer II, was gunned down while sitting behind the counter of his fruit stall in Valencia last Friday afternoon.
Both Jones and Serrette were assigned to the Wayne Jackson Building, also known as Building 13, at the Maximum Security Building in Arouca.
Jones was the 27th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.