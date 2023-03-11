Shortage of resources at ‘critical stage’

LAW A ssociation president Sophia Chote, SC, is in agreement with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, that the shortage of resources at his office has reached “a critical stage”.
Currently the DPP’s Office has a complement of 58 attorneys, way below what he says is needed for it to properly carry out its functions.
On Wednesday, Gaspard stated his office required at least 129 attorneys if the prosecutions of matters in courts throughout the country were to be effectively carried out. His statement came following the discontinuation of criminal proceedings against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, along with former UNC minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.
The four had been charged in connection with alleged corruption stemming from the construction of the new Piarco International Airport terminal.
The DPP had submitted before Magistrate Adia Mohammed on Monday that the prosecution was no longer being pursued, given that the case was 18 years old, and some of the State key witnesses had died.
In an interview on i95.5FM yesterday, Chote said the Law Association had always supported the DPP’s call for the increase in the allocation of resources whether it be human, financial or technological.
“...We appreciate that the DPP’s Office plays a pivotal role in the administration of criminal justice in Trinidad and Tobago. If the DPP’s Office cannot move, then the system will not move. I think we are at the point where we are at a critical stage and the DPP has brought this to the attention of the public and the powers that be on many public platforms, including in testimonies before parliamentary committees.
“So this is something that he has been saying for years. The Law Association has supported his call under the intervention of a former president, Douglas Mendes, SC, and upon his recommendation a criminal justice reform committee began chaired by the Honourable Chief Justice. We had several meetings but we have not had a meeting for quite some time, but I am hoping that these meetings can restart so we can see some positive movement forward,” said Chote.
Asked whether she believed the shortage of staff was the reason for the downfall of certain cases, Chote, who represented John in the proceedings, said each case had to be looked at on an individual basis.
“High-profile cases are not only being dismissed or dealt with in a certain way because of a lack of staff. In some cases the matters are very old, witnesses have died, there may be any number of intervening events, so it is a bit simplistic for us to say that it is only because the DPP’s Office is under-resourced. Each case has to be considered on its own unique facts,” she said.
In making his statements on Wednesday, Gaspard said he had no power when it came to the hiring of staff.
“I have no control over the appointment of staff to the DPP’s Office. Sometime people will ask me why I do not hire persons coming out of law school. Well, guess what? I do not hire persons. That is the function of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC).
“There is also an argument being bandied about, a somewhat uninformed argument that the DPP can take persons on board on contract. When you come to the DPP’s Office on contract that is between the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and the particular person. I do not make any decision on behalf of the JLSC. That is an independent body as well.”
JLSC hiring staff
The Express understand that early last year the JLSC issued an advertisement on its website for the hiring of attorneys for the DPP’s Office and that by next month, some of those attorneys who had been interviewed and selected by the JLSC will be added to the current complement of staff. But while this may be so, those attorneys will still have to undergo additional training by the DPP himself before they are allowed to attend court as prosecutors.
A former attorney at the DPP’s Office stated she believed salaries received by prosecutors played an integral part in why attorneys were hesitant to apply for positions in the DPP’s Office.
“When you look at it, a legal officer 1 at the DPP’s Office might be receiving somewhere around $12,000 a month before tax. That is the lowest level. A legal officer 2 might get something like $15,000.
“In the Public Defenders’ Department (PDD), which is a new department, there is a starting salary of maybe around $15,000 for the least,” said the attorney.