Truckers and Tobago businesses affected by the non-sailing of the MV Cabo Star cargo vessel for the past two weeks are keeping their fingers crossed to hear some good news from the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) today.
A fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room on August 23 after leaving the port of Scarborough, resulting in the cancellation of sailings.
The vessel has been down for repairs since then.
PATT said in a media release on Monday that the vessel was awaiting a shipment of electrical cables, which were not available locally, to replace cables that were damaged due to the heat.
It said the items were already sourced externally and are expected to arrive here this week.
PATT is expected to host a media conference at 10 a.m. today to “provide an update on cargo arrangements for Tobago”.
While PATT has made arrangement for some cargo to be transported between Trinidad and Tobago on the Galleons Passage, the Buccoo Reef and the APT James, Tobago businesses said this has done little to avert a food shortage on the island.
Businessman and vice-chairman of the Tobago chapter of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Demi John Cruickshank told the Express yesterday that so dire was the situation that food warehouses are now totally empty, and chickens are beginning to “pick each other” because of a shortage of feed.
“You know when chicken want to eat and they can’t find feed, they will start to eat each other. Then we have the egg producers unable to get eggs because if the chickens don’t get their feed, they won’t lay eggs,” he lamented.
Cruickshank said Tobago’s construction sector has also been hit hard by the Cabo Star’s absence.
“There is no cement or blocks on the island. There is no steel. None of the ready-mix (concrete) factories are operating right now because they’ve had to shut down because there is no cement to do ready-mix right now,” he said.
Cruickshank said the Tobago Chamber met with PATT on Tuesday.
“They indicated that they’re going to try to work with the Galleons Passage, in terms of bringing cargo to Tobago, but the Galleons Passage cannot transport any large volume of cargo. The Cabo Star takes about 160 (cargo) trucks. The Galleons Passage takes between 16 to 20 trucks, depending on the size of the trucks, and the trucks must weigh under 7,000 kilogrammes,” he explained.
“That’s one-tenth of what the Cabo Star could pull, so that really doesn’t do anything for us in Tobago. The hardware people cannot bring blocks, cement, steel or sand to Tobago on those trucks,” he added.
Cruickshank said the island is running low on beers and flour.
“The major distributors of flour indicated that they do not have any more flour in stock. That is the reality of what is happening in Tobago,” he said.
Cruickshank said the Tobago Chamber is hoping for some good news from PATT at today’s news conference.
“They were working on some initiatives, according to them. The Cabo Star, from what we are hearing, will not return to service this week or probably next week. So at least we’re hoping they can give us some news in terms of some sort of relief,” he said.
Truckers suffering
President of the Inter-island Truckers Association Ganesh Rampersad said truckers have been suffering due to the cancellation of Cabo Star sailings.
He said some truckers with 25-tonne trucks which usually transport lumber, steel and other hardware materials, have been forced to “downsize” to five tonne-trucks, in order to be accommodated on other cargo vessels.
He said this has caused them to lose thousands of dollars.
“Our livelihood has been affected so bad that some people have shut down until further notice,” he said.
“I have a 25-tonne truck which carries 20 tonnes of construction material to Tobago per load. I had to downsize to a five-tonne vehicle, so 75 per cent of my load is absent. And my recurring costs is more with the lesser vehicle,” he said.
Rampersad said truckers were keen to hear PATT’s solution to the problem at today’s news conference.
In February, truckers were also left counting their losses when the Cabo Star went down for almost a week due to a damaged ramp.