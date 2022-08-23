Shot boy ‘doing much better’

ONE of the children aged eight who was injured in last week Tuesday’s gun attack at Mon Repos, Morvant, is now breathing on his own.
“He is doing much better and he was coming along because up to Sunday morning he was on the ventilator (artificial breathing apparatus) but later on Sunday he was taken off the device,” his mother said yesterday.
She said however he had not yet opened his eyes, while on Sunday doctors were forced to have him strapped down.
“He was really active Sunday so the doctors are thinking that he may be ready to be moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) later this week,” she said.
The mother said she visited him on Sunday and yesterday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
Another boy, 11, also injured in the shooting is also said to be doing better.
The August 16 occurred around 6.45 p.m. when a group of men were liming near a basketball court in Mon Repos. A Nissan AD Wagon stopped near the group, three armed men got out and opened fire on them.
Struck first was father of five Eusibio Roberts. His neighbour standing next to him, Carlton “Plaits” Wharwood, was also struck. Roberts stumbled and collapsed. One of the gunmen stood over him and shot him several more times in the head, killing him on the spot, police said.
Wharwood, however, ran off. Some children, including the two injured, were playing football at the time, but after hearing the shots they ran off.
Police said one of the gunmen ran after Wharwood, shooting at him, but also running in the same direction were the eight-year-old and the 11-year-old.
As the eight-year-old ran in the midst of the confusion, he was shot in the left side of the head. He immediately fell. The 11-year-old who was shot in the leg also fell.
They along with Wharwood were taken to hospital where Wharwood also died.