Shot dead over chadon beni

A 47-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant yesterday morning after he reportedly cut a neighbour’s chadon beni plant.
The deceased has been identified as Bryan Belgrave, of First Caledonia, Morvant.
The Express was told that around 10 a.m., Belgrave was cutting grass and weeds along the roadway near his home, when he cut one of his neighbour’s chadon beni plants.
The man, who was outside at the time, confronted Belgrave.
The suspect then went inside the house, got a gun, and shot at Belgrave. He then fled the scene.
Belgrave was hit to his torso.
Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics and took the injured man to Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers from the North Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau responded.
Residents of the area said the killing had left them in shock as Belgrave was not known to be involved in any illegal activities.
“This is madness. Bryan was a quiet man who was never in any trouble or drama. He was a hard-working one and not in any gang thing or anything like that. And he was a church-going man. I don’t even know how to begin to process this because Bryan didn’t deserve that. You go really kill a man for a plant? That is madness,” said a woman who gave her name as Shirley.
Police were given a description of the suspect and an arrest is said to be imminent.
The killing took the murder toll to 133 for the year to date.
The figure for the same period last year was 90.