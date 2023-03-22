Should new President intervene?

Prof Ramesh Deosaran

Should the new President, Christine Kangaloo, intervene to bring “calm and fairness” to the “troubling, protracted controversy” involving the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Prime Minister, Attorney General and Chief Justice?

This is the question being asked by social scientist Prof Ramesh Deosaran.

In a comment on the current imbroglio, Deosaran noted the Presi­dent’s inaugural speech, spoke about modernising and demystifying the Office of the President and urging that “spite and grudges” be forgotten.

Noting the President promised to be a “relentless advocate” to make the Office of the President work better for all of Trinidad and Tobago and to not have traditional protocol be ‘immutable or inflexible’, “the civic question therefore arises: is the new President willing and able to bring calm and fairness to this troubling, protracted controversy?” he asked.

“Does the Office of the President, in the prevailing circumstan­ces, have the moral authority to quietly intervene as ‘relentless advocate and Diplomat-in-Chief’? And can this happen when she meets the Prime Minister?” Deosaran asked.

Deosaran said the unprece­dented legal fiasco exploded when “an old staff shortage story was sensationalised by the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard”, who complained that the “criminal justice system faced collapse” if his staffing needs were not urgently filled.

“Why was this matter not properly handled before?” Deosaran asked.

Deosaran said the “quickened rebuke” of the DPP by the Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Attorney General will likely leave “residual ill-­will and interpersonal tensions if the dispute is not handled early and fairly”.

“Constitutional in­de­pendence should not mean an immutable fence around the office-holder,” he noted.

He said the office-holders in this controversy cannot not afford to shun or remain immune from each other, especially since they all served a common purpose.

“The present altercation seems to have arisen mainly because they have not been sharing information enough with each other,” he said.

Deosaran said the commentary, especially that from the Chief Justice, which was des­cribed as too harsh by Senior Counsel Israel Khan, were useful since several serious staffing and performance issues were publicly known for the first time.

He also stressed that the public needed a public explanation as to why certain crimi­nal cases have been taking so long to be finalised.

He said the meeting between the Attorney General and the DPP, which took place last Wednesday, while welcome, was not enough.

“A transparent and satisfactory solution” on the manpower question was required, he said, adding that piecemeal additions to the DPP’s office would not work without a proper manpower analysis and audit.

“How can you add or subtract (attorneys in the DPP’s Office) without knowing what the baseline requirements are?” Deosaran asked.

Noting the DPP said that each officer now had an average of 160 files, Deosaran said a proper manpower analysis would determine how many case files a prosecuting attorney should have.

“Therefore, there is still a need to reliably find out exactly how much staff—senior and junior attorneys—the DPP’s Office requires since merely adding more staff without having a scientific manpower analysis would be likely putting new wine in old bottles,” Deosaran said.

Noting that Senior Counsel Avory Sinanan called for a thorough investigation to move the situation beyond the “quicksand of rumours and conjecture”, Deosaran said an early step in the manpower analysis could be a review of the 2013 proposal by the DPP for 129 additional attorneys for the DPP’s Office and the rationale for the additional staff.

“The public has heard vari­ous staffing numbers mentioned—129, 139 attorneys. The Attorney General has alleged the DPP’s Office is ‘under­performing’, which has led to attorneys at the DPP’s Office protesting and calling for an apology,” he said.

Deosaran said the staff shortage question raised by the DPP and the comments by the Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Attorney General could have serious downstream consequences for trial delays, fair sentencing, bail and case management.

“We must ensure these unsettling exchanges do not happen again,” he said.

Recommended for you