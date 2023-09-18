As he departed for New York yesterday to participate in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley disclosed a letter he has written to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar calling on her to share the United National Congress (UNC) crime-fighting plans.
Last Thursday, Rowley signalled his intent to write to Persad-Bissessar to meet with her and have talks on dealing with the crime scourge in this country.
Persad-Bissessar immediately noted that since April she had publicly issued a call for a meeting with the Prime Minister and she reiterated that her team is ready, willing and able to meet.
In his letter dated September 16 to Persad-Bissessar, which was shared on the Office of the Prime Minister’s Facebook page, Rowley requested that the Opposition’s crime-fighting plans be submitted in writing followed by a meeting with four members from the Opposition and Government sides, respectively.
“In keeping with our mutual desire to put our country’s national interest first, I invite you, as Leader of the Opposition, to participate in the following exercise which is aimed at exploring the options available to us, as parliamentarians, to address the matter of the safety and security of the population of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley stated in his letter to Persad-Bissessar.
“I would like to receive from you, in writing, your proposal(s) which you believe are worthy of bipartisan discussions between the Government and the Opposition. The Government is also prepared to share with you its own ideas, programmes and policies for inclusion in these discussions,” Rowley added.
“It is envisaged that your proposal(s), like the Government’s, would include tools designated to lawfully confront the criminal elements that are increasingly emboldened, as they operate in Trinidad and Tobago,” the letter continued.
The Prime Minister proposed that after receiving Persad-Bissessar’s proposals that they establish teams comprising four members of the Opposition and four members of the Government to discuss the initiatives proposed.
These teams will be guided by a crafted agenda formed on joint submissions which he anticipates they could have in hand “within the coming fortnight”, he said.
The letter concluded: “I trust that my invitation will be received in the most positive way and that our teams could meet with the requisite spirit of collaboration and productivity that is required by the nature of this persistent problem which we have all been confronting for quite some time. I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest. Best wishes.”
Include Griffith
Questioned yesterday on whether former police commissioner Gary Griffith will be among the Opposition’s four-member team, Opposition MP Barry Padarath said that is for Persad-Bissessar to decide.
However, he emphasised the need for the Prime Minister to accept assistance from all who have a proven track record in crime-fighting.
“Humble yourself, bring persons to the table like Gary Griffith... who has a proven track record in bringing down serious crime in the country,” he said at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday.
He pointed to Griffith’s successful track record in reducing crime in this country, saying he was sure that the public would like to see the former top cop at the meeting.
The Opposition would have to caucus on this, he added.
Imbert acts as PM
Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a release yesterday stating that Rowley was scheduled to depart Trinidad for New York yesterday to participate at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The release noted that Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago has been appointed the President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by three Cabinet Ministers who will also attend the Assembly—Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley returns.
The release did not state when the Prime Minister is returning.