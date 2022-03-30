Show tolerance and respect

Keith Rowley_______use

 Prime Minister Keith Rowley

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he “anxiously” awaits the opportunity to worship with Spiritual Shouter Baptists in their own cathedral, as he called on the country to adopt lessons, including “tolerance”, from that community.

In a statement on the cele­bration of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Rowley said it was “with deep-felt emotions” he was extending greetings to the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community, adding:

“Every year, I feel a rush of emotions whenever this celebration comes around because I attempt to transport myself into an observer, trying somehow to experience going back in time to the historical road, which the early members of the Spiritual Shouter Baptists faith travelled in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He later added: “Having now received from the Government the land grant and the availability of assistance towards the building of your cathedral, I anxiously await the day when we can meet to celebrate in the shadows of the edifice and as God wills it, to meet in praise at your own cemetery grounds which you now have within your grasp. Progress is being made and celebrated on this day.”

State lands have been granted for a Spiritual Baptist Cathedral and memorial ground in Couva, while the Cabinet has approved a $10-million grant for the construction of a cathedral.

Rowley, who had earlier noted the persecution of the Shouter Baptist faith in T&T, added: “At this stage, what is required among all citizens is first the recognition of that need for tolerance, then a search for forgiveness and healing, which the Spiritual Shouter Baptists have shown us.

“We should each try to reach into ourselves, searching, up and beyond, for that place within, in which we can all live every day with the dictums of Christ in which we can find love, then showing, in some measure, tolerance and respect to those around us, individually, collectively and as a people, as a nation.”

He commended members of the faith for their steadfastness, holding unshakably to their beliefs, and always visualising, beyond their day-to-day struggles, to the coming of a millennium in which everything will be made whole again.”

Struggle, triumph

The Prime Minister said of the Shouter Baptists that “theirs is the sad history of a people seeking legiti­macy, a right to worship what they felt deeply in their being and a ­defence of their sense of self.

“Theirs was first a small struggle, then a movement of resistance in a world which had deemed the African as a person unworthy of respect, ‘primitive’, ‘barbarous’, ‘uncivilised’—a stereotype perpetuated by the European world, which still lingers in some minds.”

Rowley went on to recall that “Frantz Fanon wrote of The Dammed”; Derek Walcott in his A Far Cry from Africa tells of a history of “violence of beast on beast’” and of the “upright man” who sought “his Divinity by ­inflicting pain” on others.

He recalled early sociologist Prof Lloyd Braithwaite, who wrote of Willy Richardson’s poem which recounted the despair, “We are men without a country, We are men without a faith, We are men without a future, We are men, who wait for death.

“Such was the colonial experience and road the Spiritual Shouter Baptist travelled,” Rowley said. “Thankfully, we can all look at how far we have come.”

The struggles and pains suffered by the Shouter Baptist community are now “acknowledged as part of our socio-historical matrix, and today the entire nation commemorates their struggles; lifting it into celebration, we recognise too, that their story is not wholly exclusive”, the Prime ­Minister stated.

“We recognise that, given the breadth of the colonial experience, other religious and ethnic groups residing here have travelled their own rough roads to achievement and legitimacy.

“But March 30th is the Spiritual Baptist Day—the day in 1951 on which the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance of 1917 was repealed, and in Trinidad and Tobago, the only nation to so celebrate the achievements of this community, we all, regardless of our faith, reach out to our brothers and sisters of that faith.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Show tolerance and respect

Show tolerance and respect

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he “anxiously” awaits the opportunity to worship with Spiritual Shouter Baptists in their own cathedral, as he called on the country to adopt lessons, including “tolerance”, from that community.

Tobagonians having buyers’ remorse now

Tobagonians having buyers’ remorse now

The Tobago electorate is now having buyers’ remorse, according to political leader-elect of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, Ancil Dennis, who was nominated unopposed, thanked the persons who continue to have faith in the PNM as a viable political alternative in Tobago.

He said he wanted to thank the membership of the party for giving him its support during this very difficult period.

7-year-old boy drowns in grandparents’ backyard pool

A child is suspected to have drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland yesterday afternoon.

Relatives and paramedics attempted life-saving measures to revive the child, aged seven, then took him to the district health facility, where medical personnel also tried to save him but without success.

New wastewater plant to benefit 17,000

New wastewater plant to benefit 17,000

More than 17,000 people in seven communities, as well as five schools, are expected to benefit from a new wastewater treatment plant commissioned yesterday at Trincity.

Funding of $63 million for the Trincity Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) came from the Wastewater Infrastructure Rehabilitation Programme for which the Government received a loan of US$50 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

As he delivered the feature address at the commissioning at the plant located opposite the Macoya Industrial Estate, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said the total amount of wastewater treated and discharged at the Malabar, Beetham, San Fernando, Trincity and Tobago plants was over 22 million imperial gallons.

Retrials for two convicted of sex crimes

Retrials for two convicted of sex crimes

TWO men who were convicted of sexually assaulting two minor girls in separate incidents in 2004 and 2007 have each won their appeals and been ordered to face retrials.

One of them was alleged to have raped the daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship while the other was accused of grievously sexually assaulting his victim after she entered his taxi to be taken to her Princes Town home.

Recommended for you