Show tolerance and respect

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday he “anxiously” awaits the opportunity to worship with Spiritual Shouter Baptists in their own cathedral, as he called on the country to adopt lessons, including “tolerance”, from that community.
In a statement on the celebration of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Rowley said it was “with deep-felt emotions” he was extending greetings to the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community, adding:
“Every year, I feel a rush of emotions whenever this celebration comes around because I attempt to transport myself into an observer, trying somehow to experience going back in time to the historical road, which the early members of the Spiritual Shouter Baptists faith travelled in Trinidad and Tobago.”
He later added: “Having now received from the Government the land grant and the availability of assistance towards the building of your cathedral, I anxiously await the day when we can meet to celebrate in the shadows of the edifice and as God wills it, to meet in praise at your own cemetery grounds which you now have within your grasp. Progress is being made and celebrated on this day.”
State lands have been granted for a Spiritual Baptist Cathedral and memorial ground in Couva, while the Cabinet has approved a $10-million grant for the construction of a cathedral.
Rowley, who had earlier noted the persecution of the Shouter Baptist faith in T&T, added: “At this stage, what is required among all citizens is first the recognition of that need for tolerance, then a search for forgiveness and healing, which the Spiritual Shouter Baptists have shown us.
“We should each try to reach into ourselves, searching, up and beyond, for that place within, in which we can all live every day with the dictums of Christ in which we can find love, then showing, in some measure, tolerance and respect to those around us, individually, collectively and as a people, as a nation.”
He commended members of the faith for their steadfastness, holding unshakably to their beliefs, and always visualising, beyond their day-to-day struggles, to the coming of a millennium in which everything will be made whole again.”
Struggle, triumph
The Prime Minister said of the Shouter Baptists that “theirs is the sad history of a people seeking legitimacy, a right to worship what they felt deeply in their being and a defence of their sense of self.
“Theirs was first a small struggle, then a movement of resistance in a world which had deemed the African as a person unworthy of respect, ‘primitive’, ‘barbarous’, ‘uncivilised’—a stereotype perpetuated by the European world, which still lingers in some minds.”
Rowley went on to recall that “Frantz Fanon wrote of The Dammed”; Derek Walcott in his A Far Cry from Africa tells of a history of “violence of beast on beast’” and of the “upright man” who sought “his Divinity by inflicting pain” on others.
He recalled early sociologist Prof Lloyd Braithwaite, who wrote of Willy Richardson’s poem which recounted the despair, “We are men without a country, We are men without a faith, We are men without a future, We are men, who wait for death.
“Such was the colonial experience and road the Spiritual Shouter Baptist travelled,” Rowley said. “Thankfully, we can all look at how far we have come.”
The struggles and pains suffered by the Shouter Baptist community are now “acknowledged as part of our socio-historical matrix, and today the entire nation commemorates their struggles; lifting it into celebration, we recognise too, that their story is not wholly exclusive”, the Prime Minister stated.
“We recognise that, given the breadth of the colonial experience, other religious and ethnic groups residing here have travelled their own rough roads to achievement and legitimacy.
“But March 30th is the Spiritual Baptist Day—the day in 1951 on which the Shouter Prohibition Ordinance of 1917 was repealed, and in Trinidad and Tobago, the only nation to so celebrate the achievements of this community, we all, regardless of our faith, reach out to our brothers and sisters of that faith.”