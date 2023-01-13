SHOW WILL GO ON

Look after yourself as the Carnival revelry returns.
Despite the uptick in the number of Covid-positive cases in Trinidad and Tobago, there will be no lockdown.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Government did not expect “any explosion out of Carnival with respect to the demand for hospital care unless we totally disregard and try to break all records”.
But he said he would not be surprised if there are increased numbers of Covid cases (in the Carnival season).
“And if the increased numbers become threatening with respect to our ability to provide the healthcare that is required, then the Government would have to react in a different way,” he said.
“We are going into a Carnival where the nature of it is meeting and mixing. We do not believe that the situation warrants us to not have Carnival. But it warrants us taking personal decisions... to limit your exposure... (and) to minimise instances of requirement for healthcare delivery to you,” the Prime Minister said yesterday, as he addressed the first news conference on Covid for the year and after a five-month-long hiatus at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
He said the one common action that was being taken by various countries to curb the spread of the virus is the encouragement given to the wearing of masks, especially in enclosed quarters.
“If you know you are going to go out there to take part in Carnival, make that decision, it is your decision to make, whether you wear a mask or not,” he said.
Noting that the announcement of the Covid news conference had caused nervousness in the country about a possible lockdown, the Prime Minister said: “Let’s calm down but let’s be serious and let’s pay attention. No need to panic, but it (the infection rate) has been changing since November and it is changing now in January, and we have to pay attention because we are now in a post-vaccination period and the virus knows that and... it is trying to survive and that is where the variants come in,” he said.
“Given the suppressing effect of the vaccine programme and the natural immunity that we have built up, we are now facing a situation where we can continue to operate without the level of fear and distancing that we did before which caused us to close our border, shut down our schools and so on. Those things are not necessary at this time.
“What is necessary is for the most vulnerable of the population which remains very exposed and very vulnerable to all variants, to pay attention at the personal level to the protocols that Dr Trotman talks about—ie, wear your mask up, get vaccinated/boosted, limit your exposure to Covid.”
PM: We are not as exposed
as we were before
The Prime Minister said in recent months and particularly in recent weeks the Government had been observing, as the country approaches some semblance of normalcy, with the removal of restrictions and the winding-up of the parallel healthcare system, that infections had begun to increase with the mixing that comes with the Christmas season.
He said even as people were exposed in December, there was no “hurtful change” because of the higher level of immunity within the population.
“Outside of the basic exhortations of what to do, the situation in Trinidad and Tobago does not warrant an intervention outside of those basic provisions... But we are facing the prospect of increases in terms of infection levels... and we do have everything (all the variants) that exists outside in the wider world.
“We are therefore not approaching this phase of our existence in the pandemic by trying to shut out the virus which is already with us. We have discovered all the variants of concern to us (in T&T) and the one that is causing most of the problems in the United States (XBB.1.5 variant) is already here with us.
“So when people ask are we going to close the border, that is not a necessary response at this time. Our response has to be to suppress the spread of what we have amongst us,” he said.
He said the drastic actions, which characterised the lockdown of 2020 and 2021, were not required at this time “because we are now dealing with a highly immune population”.
He said while half of the population was not vaccinated by human hands, the data showed that a large portion of that unvaccinated group did get itself exposed to the virus, to the point where 92 per cent of the population has been exposed to an endemic virus.
“We are not as exposed as we were (previously), but that could change if some things change,” he said.
In response to a question, the Prime Minister said the Government did not propose to impose any restrictions on travellers coming from China—a country which is experiencing a surge.
Noting that the variants were ubiquitous, he said the most popular and aggressive variant had developed in the United States.
“The good thing is that we are dealing with a slightly different population,” he said.
Deyalsingh: Don’t wait
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh urged the population not to wait to get these vaccines and boosters. He said some parents were “breaking down my door” to get paediatric Pfizer vaccines for their children, after not seeking it when it was available.
These vaccines have long since expired.
“Don’t wait (to get vaccinated/boosted), you just don’t know what’s around the corner. Be proactive, weigh your personal risk assessment, especially for the elderly where the virus may come home and meet them... because their children and grandchildren are out working and socialising... So to protect them you get vaccinated and take them to get vaccinated,” he said.
Deyalsingh encouraged the population not only to get vaccinated and boosted with the Covid vaccines, but also to get the flu vaccine.
He said in this flu season 29,962 people received the flu shot as compared to 26,000 in the last flu season.
However, he said only 452 children under the age of five were vaccinated, and this was a vulnerable group.
He said he was also worried about two other groups—pregnant women, of which only 383 got the flu shot; and healthcare workers, of which only 861 got the flu shot. He urged people to make use of the provision of free vaccines.
There are approximately 400,000 doses of Covid vaccines (Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson), but they will expire in June and July 2023, respectively.