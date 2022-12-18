SHOWDOWN IN QATAR

The teams will be aggressively kicking at the ball between each other’s feet, but the Argentinian and French ambassadors to Trinidad and Tobago have cordially wished each other good luck ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.
The match kicks off at 11 a.m. TT time at Lusail Stadium in Lusail.
Defending champion France will attempt what no country has done in 60 years—win the World Cup title back-to-back following victory in Russia in 2018.
Brazil was the last to accomplish the feat, in 1958 and ’62; with Italy being the first to repeat, in 1934 and ’38.
The Sunday Express spoke last week with Argentinian Ambassador Marcelo Suarez Salvia and French Ambassador Didier Chabert, who will be looking at the game thousands of miles apart—Chabert will be seeing his national team live in Qatar, while Suarez will be watching with his family while on vacation abroad.
French Ambassador Chabert said the fact that this is France’s second consecutive World Cup Final is extraordinary and one of great emotion for France.
“My Argentinian colleague is a close friend of mine, and of course I wish him very warm good luck. As we say in French, ‘que le meilleur gagne’ (that the best wins). The fact that only two countries have been able to keep their titles and that this has not been done for 60 years shows how a French victory would be a major success. However, the French team has all the necessary qualities to achieve this, even if it will be very difficult against an excellent Argentinian team led by Messi,” Chabert said.
Focus on training
Ambassador Chabert said for more than two decades, the quality of French football has been mainly due to the quality of the talent and training of young players.
“Each French club has set up a training centre that attracts young talent from the age of 12 or 13 and reinforces their personal qualities, helps them progress on their weaknesses, and gives them a good command of tactical issues.
“In football, as in many sectors, the key to long-term success is to focus on youth and training, and this is the main lesson France can teach about football,” he stated.
“I would of course watch the match (in Qatar), and then I will be in Paris, and I will share with my compatriots the joy or sadness of this moment.”
Chabert said he is confident that France’s goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, will do a good job, even while under pressure.
“I’ll surprise you, but my favourite player is goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. When I played football, I was a goalkeeper myself, and I know how difficult this position is. Hugo Lloris is exceptionally strong in the air, but also even stronger on his line, which is unusual for a player his size. He is very safe, which gives great confidence to the defence players even in difficult situations,” Chabert said.
Chabert said France’s victory in the previous World Cup brought the country together.
“During the previous victory of the French team, I was ambassador to Kosovo, and it was on the eve of Bastille Day. We celebrated the victory with friends and the whole local French community, a great moment of shared joy and conviviality. The next day, I never saw a Bastille Day where people were so happy and smiling. It was a big party that lasted all night,” he said.
Pride and happiness
Ambassador Suarez Salvia said he is excited that Argentina could win what could be their third World Cup title.
“I am totally excited about Argentina winning a third FIFA World Cup, and I’m looking forward to it. I want my children to experience what I fortunately experienced when I was a boy and a teenager: witnessing Argentina winning the football World Cup as it did in 1978 and in 1986,” Suarez Salvia said.
He added: “I want them to feel the happiness, the pride and the sense of community that winning the World Cup entails for any nation passionate about football. These are memories that you cherish for a lifetime.
“Let us hope that this is the case, and that my children will remember Argentina winning a World Cup as fondly as I remember Passarella raising the trophy in Buenos Aires in 1978 and Maradona raising it in Mexico in 1986.”
Suarez Salvia said the contribution of Argentina to football globally is monumental.
“Argentina has been producing talented players and coaches since last century. You will find Argentine players in almost every country where football is played...,” he said.
“Factually, think, for example, about what Maradona contributed to Naples, Messi to Barça (Barcelona), or the many Argentines coaching national teams and clubs at UEFA, CONMEBOL or CONCACAF,” he added.
Suarez Salvia said he does not have a favourite player, but he appreciates the fact that every player on the Argentinian team is talented. And he counts skipper Lionel Messi as the best player in the 2022 World Cup.
“I will watch the match with my family at my sister-in-law’s house. It will be a large family gathering supporting Argentina. All of the members of our national team are my favourite...they are all talented players.
“Undisputedly, so far, Lionel Messi is the best player in the World Cup. There are also new talents that the public at large is admiring, such as, for example, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, to name a few.
“Alexis McCallister, who began his football career with Argentinos Juniors, the club where Diego Maradona began. There is also Damian Martinez, an outstanding goalkeeper,” he said.
“But I have to admit that my heart is with Marcos Javier Acuña, who played from 2008 to 2014 in my Argentinian football team, the one I support from a very early stage: Ferro Carril Oeste.”
Describing Messi as a genius, he said: “He is gifted and way above average. He is a genius, and in Argentina we are all happy to see that he can finally contribute to the national team with his outstanding ability and performance to reach this stage.
“He scores, and he makes other players score. He reads the field and knows the positions of his teammates without taking his eyes away from the ball. He passes the ball with the precision of a surgeon. Unbelievable!
“Not only in Argentina, but in every part of the world, every football lover, regardless of their age or nationality, thinks about Messi when talking about good football.”
And he said Messi carries on the legacy of Maradona.
“He is the main pillar on the field who brought Argentina to this final stage in the World Cup. We all want to win the World Cup but, most importantly, we all think that he deserves it the most.
“If Argentina wins the World Cup, he would’ve reached his lifetime goal as well, which is justice to his long-standing impeccable football career,” Suarez Salvia said.
“I grew up admiring Maradona. I now admire Messi. Both of them are undisputedly the best football players Argentina has ever shared with the world. Maradona gave us a World Cup, and Messi is headed towards the same goal this very Sunday,” he said.
Wishing the French ambassador the best, he said: “I sent a message to Didier Chabert, the French Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, through WhatsApp, congratulating him on their victory over Morocco (in Wednesday’s semi-final). I couldn’t watch their game because I was flying at the time, so I got to know the results upon my arrival in El Salvador.
“I told him that I believed it was a great achievement for both countries to have qualified for the finals, and I wish him and myself the best of luck. I will congratulate him again on Sunday, regardless of what happens.”