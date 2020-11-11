IT’S showtime at the movies again.
Moviegoers young, middle-aged and elderly were able to buy buckets of popcorn and drinks to see 2020 films, as MovieTowne reopened its screens in Port of Spain and San Fernando yesterday.
Last Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley lifted the restriction on concession stands at cinemas.
Movie theatre exhibitors agreed to reopen only after the restrictions were lifted to allow the consumption of food and drinks by patrons.
IMAX and Gemstone theatres are expected to reopen soon.
MovieTowne in Chaguanas remains closed.
When the Express visited MovieTowne at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, yesterday around 1.30 p.m., patrons were trickling in, mostly to see Greenland starring Gerard Butler.
Patrons purchased tickets at the box office and before entering the cinema area, their temperatures were taken and they sanitised their hands at stations at the door.
The moviegoers adhered to social distancing while lining up to purchase food and drinks, the Express observed.
Kyle Rodriguez Seijas, who was first in line to see Greenland, was happy to be able to finally see a movie on the big screen again.
“When the ban on food and drinks was implemented before, it did not really bother me as I was getting to come out of the house, but now we can eat and drink, I can enjoy my bag of popcorn,” Seijas said.
Patron Herlene Tyson said she was happy to be back to the cinema. “I like the cinema experience with hot dog and the popcorn, so I am very happy the doors are open.
“I would be devastated if the cinema industry has to face a third lockdown, so I hope everyone will continue to observe the strict Covid protocols put in place by MovieTowne,” Tyson said.
Youngsters Judette Seeton and Kezia Williams said they were happy to get out of the house and enjoy a movie once again.
Moviegoer Sonia Ramsahai said she usually came every week to see a movie, and not being able to do so because of Covid restrictions was boring.
Good turnout
Marketing and special events manager at MovieTowne Lisa Sadler said she was pleased with the number of people coming for the 2 p.m. viewing yesterday, and was confident the numbers would pick up later on in the week and into the weekend.
She said blockbuster movies will now be released in 2021.
On if the Chaguanas branch may be reopened, Sadler said no final decision has been made yet.
Last month, owner Derek Chin confirmed the Chaguanas cineplex would be closing its doors after a decade in operation.
He pointed to issues with the landlord and the effects of Covid-19 on economic activity.
Chief executive of CinemaONE Ltd Ingrid Jahra said yesterday IMAX and Gemstone will reopen next week, as there was still a lot to be done in terms of logistics before the theatres can welcome patrons.