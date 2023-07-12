‘Shumba, yuh dead tonight’

ON the night of July 22, 2011, when Abigail Johnson, Alana Duncan and Kerron Eccles were shot dead in a car by police in Barrackpore, the officers believed that another man, who was said to be armed and wanted in connection with three murders, was also in the vehicle.
It turned out that while the man was in fact in the vehicle earlier that night, just minutes before the fatal shooting took place he got into another vehicle and was able to witness the murder of his friends.
So said special State prosecutor Gilbert Peterson, SC, yesterday as he presented the State’s opening address to a 12-member jury and five alternates at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
Twelve years after Johnson, 23, Duncan, 28, and Eccles, 26, met their deaths in a hail of gunfire, Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo along with PCs Ronald Riveiro, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin faced their first day of trial before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine.
All of the officers, dressed in black business suits, were led into the courtroom around 9.45 a.m. and directed by Court and Process Branch officers to sit in the prisoners’ dock.
Not long after, Justice Brown-Antoine entered and discussed some legal issues with the attorneys present before handing the floor over to Peterson to present his opening statement.
In his address to the jurors, Peterson reminded them that the accused men did not have to prove their innocence. Instead, it was for the State to prove their guilt.
And it was only after all the evidence is heard that such a determination can be made, he said.
The attorney then went on to recap the chain of events that led up to the three being killed.
He began by speaking of telephone calls received by PC Singh from two senior officers.
The conversations centred around a man named Shumba James. He was the person whom the officers believed was also in the car.
‘No choir boy’
Peterson explained that James was already known to the court system, having previously been charged with an offence and granted bail.
As part of his bail conditions, he was required to report to police three times per week.
“He was no altar or choir boy. He was clearly known to the legal system,” said Peterson.
Earlier on the day of the shooting, James went to St Mary’s Police Post in a white Nissan B-15 car that was owned by his brother. At the time, Alana Duncan, James’s girlfriend, was a passenger in the car.
After reporting to police, Peterson said the couple decided to go to a nearby bar. While there, Duncan contacted Johnson via phone and asked her to join them at the establishment.
Johnson owned a store that was located just a short distance away, so she walked to the bar and met the two.
The three went to another bar, Good Times Bar, before James received a call from Eccles.
So once again, the three left Good Times Bar and went to Little Havana and met Eccles.
By that time, Johnson was driving the B-15.
After some time at Little Havana, all four decided to go to Barrackpore to purchase barbecue.
But on their way there, they stopped at the initial bar from where Duncan had contacted Johnson.
There James met “two neighbourhood friends” so all six decided to make the journey to Barrackpore.
But this time, James did not get back into the Nissan B-15. Instead, he went into the other vehicle in which his “village friends” arrived, leaving Johnson to drive the B-15.
While driving along Rochard Douglas Road, to purchase the barbecue, Johnson was driving behind the other vehicle, Peterson said.
At one point, James saw two marked police vehicles parked on the compound of an establishment known as Singh’s Auto Clinic and a number of armed police officers were standing near to the vehicles.
Seconds later, one of the men in the car in which James was a passenger heard one of the officers shout “look the vehicle.”
“Shumba looked back and heard the explosions. The shots continued,” said Peterson.
The prosecutor said another eye-witness will testify that he too saw the police vehicles parked on the auto clinic compound, and before the shooting began, he heard one of the officers shout “Shumba, yuh dead tonight.”
Said Peterson: “The witness heard a woman shouting ‘Stop shooting, ah coming out the car’.”
But at the same time, Peterson said the witness heard one of the officers shout “shoot again” after which the gunshots resumed.
“The witness will testify that the police started shooting at the woman and she lie down on the ground flat,” he said.
Peterson pointed out that three days later when autopsies were carried out on their bodies, it was concluded that Duncan, Johnson and Eccles all died from multiple gunshot injuries.
Following the conclusion of his opening address, a relative of each of the victims testified that they had gone to the Forensic Science Centre in St James three days after the incident and identified the bodies of their loved ones.
Eleven photographs that were taken of the crime scene by a police photographer were also tendered into evidence.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m., today.
Appearing alongside Peterson for the State are attorneys Elaine Greene and Giselle Ferguson Heller, while Senior Counsel Israel Khan, Ulric Skerrit and Arissa Maharaj appear on behalf of the officers.