Siblings fined $66,000

Three siblings were fined $66,000 after they were found in possession of marijuana and three iguana carcasses.
They were given 18 months to pay the fines or serve three years’ hard labour in prison.
Britney Moore, 19, and her brothers, Daniel Young, 24, and Renrick Bobb, 26, of Maya Village, Sans Souci, all pleaded guilty to the joint charge of possession of cannabis before Sangre Grande Magistrate Cheron Raphael.
They were fined a total of $66,000 after appearing virtually on Thursday charged with offences in connection with a police raid in Toco on Wednesday, a news release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stated yesterday.
The siblings were each fined $15,000 for the offence.
Young was also fined $20,000 on a possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking charge and $1,000 on a possession of prohibited animal carcasses charge.
According to a police report, at 5.10 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers attached to the Toco and Matelot stations and the Eastern Division Task Force, led by Sgt Edwards and Cpl (Ag.) Andrews, executed a search warrant for illegal firearms and ammunition at the Maya Village, Sans Souci home of a male suspect.
The man’s siblings were also present at the house.
During the search, a quantity of cannabis was found, together with three iguana carcasses. Police conducted further enquiries, and at 8.30 a.m., they executed a search warrant at another home of Young, at George Street, Sans Souci, where a quantity of cannabis was also found and seized.
Following further investigations, Andrews laid the charges jointly against Young, Moore and Bobb, for possession of 960 grammes of cannabis and also against Young for trafficking of 1.92kgs of cannabis and possession of the carcasses of a protected animal, an iguana, in the closed season.
It is illegal to be in possession of prohibited animal carcasses outside of the hunting season, which runs from October until the end of February.