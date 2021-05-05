Sick children paying the price

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected several sick children in Trinidad and Tobago who are in need of life-saving medical care abroad.
Five children died last year as the Children’s Life Fund struggled after international hospitals suspended services and countries closed borders.
There remains the problem of transporting sick children to and from Trinidad and Tobago.
More than US$1 million was spent on air ambulance services from January to March this year to transport children to get medical care abroad.
Chairperson of the Children’s Life Fund Authority Dr Diane Alexander said Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights cannot be accessed to return children who underwent treatment in other countries, and she is hoping there can be some intervention by the Finance Ministry to reduce the costs of air ambulances.
These and other concerns were raised during the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities, which held an enquiry into the administration of the Children’s Life Fund Authority (CLFA).
The CLFA was the brainchild of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The meeting was chaired by Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh.
Air ambulance
prices went up
Alexander said some of the international institutions the CLFA previously worked with stopped offering treatment to local children when the pandemic hit.
She said a couple hospitals later resumed services, but then air transport became a challenge.
“Because of the Covid pandemic we have not had access to regular flights. We have had to use the air ambulance service. The cost of sending the child via air ambulance and returning has gone up considerably,” she said.
She said they have asked through the Health Ministry to meet with the Finance Ministry to discuss how they might be able to access CAL flights.
“If we have a child that has gone away, got surgery and is improved, in most of the cases there is no need to use an air ambulance to have the child come back because the child is better than when they left here, but we have to,” she said.
She said through the Chief Medical Officer, Covid-19 vaccines were accessed for parents of ill children who were willing to take the injection.
CLFA director Karen Seebaran-Blondet said US$1,023,000,700 has been spent on air ambulance services.
At present, the Fund offers up to TT$1 million for surgery, accommodation, airfare, air ambulance and visas for life-saving surgeries.
She said outside of the pandemic, they had been able to manage with the $1 million ceiling, but it is becoming more difficult.
Seebaran-Blondet said the cost of air ambulances has pushed the cost of funding for a child over the $1 million mark.
Children died
Alexander provided information on five children who died in 2020.
She said case one involved a child who had a cardiac condition.
“We got no response from any of the hospitals to accept this case, and this child unfortunately died on the 4th of November 2020,” she said.
Case two was also a cardiac case and the child was accepted by a facility in the Cayman Islands.
She said on February 26, 2020, a baby was sent to the Cayman Islands, but had to return when the infant was five to six months old.
That baby passed away on November 8, 2020.
Alexander said the third case was another cardiac case which was referred to Jackson International Hospital, but was declined.
She said the child was accepted by the Health City in the Cayman Islands on November 26, 2020, but developed an infection and died on December 5, 2020.
The fourth case was a child with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, who died a day before leaving the country for treatment.
Another child died on December 22, 2020—one day after the application was received.
Alexander said from January to March, some 15 applications went through the clinical review panel and the board of directors.
She said five cases were approved, and three cases departed Trinidad.
Alexander said from 2016 to 2021, the total number of applicants to the CLFA was 239, of which 160 were approved.