A sign of the times.
This was how a spokesperson at senior citizens home Chateau Savane, in Coblentz Gardens, St Ann’s, came to terms with a daring daylight robbery at the home on Tuesday afternoon, which left elderly tenants shaken and traumatised after they found out.
No one was hurt during the incident and most of the home’s residents were said to be unaware a robbery had even taken place, until after it was all over.
An exasperated spokesperson, who wished to remain unnamed, said yesterday that residents at the home and employees wanted to put the incident behind them.
“We have had enough of the calls. It’s all over social media. We don’t want any more attention. Everybody knows about it. We don’t want it to go any further. I spoke to the boss. They don’t want it to go any further,” she said.
Pressed about the residents’ safety, she said: “Everybody is fine. It’s just a sign of the times we are living in.”
When the Express visited the area yesterday where the home is located, everything appeared quiet and no one was spotted outside. Two cars were parked outside of the compound. Muffled voices were overheard from inside as people there seemed to be chatting among themselves.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits scampered away when the manager sounded an air horn to raise an alarm.
The witness recalled how it all unfolded: “Four armed bandits stormed the premises and demanded cash from the caregivers on the ground floor. The doctor, housekeeper and caregiver were robbed of cellphones, and in one case, jewelry. When I heard a commotion and I peeped through my door. I realised there was a robbery taking place.
“I immediately locked my door and proceeded to blow the air horn. The noise scared the bandits who scampered away. The police responded immediately, along with our security firm of Amalgamated Security. Amalgamated responded when one of the caregivers pressed the panic button.”
The witness was grateful the elderly residents were not physically hurt.
“Thank God everyone is safe. No one was harmed. Most of the residents were unaware of the robbery until after the fact. Needless to say, the workers who were robbed are still traumatised. Were it not for the air horn, the bandits would have created more havoc.”
The eyewitness said officials at the Chateau Savane Old Aged Home will now be examining ways to beef up security measures.
“We will be doing a post-mortem of the situation that took place today (Tuesday), and seeing what other strategies to implement to deter bandits who are getting more brazen day by day,” the eyewitness said.
When the Express contacted the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services on the matter, Corporate Communications manager Natalie Walters said: “It’s sad. We will be looking into it.”