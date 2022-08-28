Silence from THA, developers

THE Marriott-branded resort, which will be built by Trinidadian John Aboud’s Superior Hotels, is being sold to the Tobago public as the new answer to Tobago’s tourism woes.
The Sunday Express asked Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the development consortium why they believe a ubiquitous Marriott hotel and real estate development sprawl situated above a beach too dangerous to swim on would miraculously turn everything around?
And why did they believe a brand-driven resort like Marriott would succeed when the experience of having a Hilton-branded hotel and championship golf course at Lowlands failed so dismally?
With the THA putting up loss-making Magdalena Grand (the old Tobago Hilton) up for sale – had the THA discussed with the developers that they buy and take over that resort?
Did they look at the developers taking over the defunct and once-beautiful Arnos Vale hotel site, or Manta Lodge or Sanctuary Villas, currently bleeding THA coffers?
The Sunday Express asked Augustine whether there was logic in building more hotel room stock when demand for the existing ones remains so depressed, when empty sites already existed in better locations?
How did that concept and message square with building a potentially destructive concrete carbuncle perched high on the handsome bluff of Rocky Point, decimating the otherwise glorious coastal vistas for miles in every direction, threatening the environment and archaeological treasures?
Requests by critics of the resort for information on the lease for the project and what was paid for it under the Freedom of Information Act to the PM’s office, THA and E-Teck have not been responded to. The developers requested confidentiality of their CEC application, which was rejected by the EMA.
The EMA has requested further information from Superior Hotels, which they have now supplied. This document, available at the EMA, makes clear the enormous environmental challenges facing the developers to prevent pollution and degradation of the coral reefs and disturbance to nesting turtles.
Animated graphics, drawings, as well as the Master Plan in the Application for a CEC to the EMA by the developers, show that the Marriott hotel takes up less than a third of the 28-acre site.
The rest of the project is devoted to development of real estate: villas, duplexes, townhouses, “weekend cabins” and “cabana zones”. “Private residences” are clearly marked on the original plan.
The Sunday Express e-mailed two members of the Superior Hotels development consortium, John Aboud and John Scott, seeking answers to several questions on the project, but they have declined comment.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine also did not comment.