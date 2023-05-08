‘Silk’ for 17 attorneys

Some 17 attorneys are set to receive “silk” (senior counsel, SC) status from President Christine Kangaloo this week.
The Express was informed that Kangaloo is expected to bestow the silk status on the recommendation of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
There is concern in the legal fraternity that silk is being given in spite of the fact that there is an interpretation writ pending before the court for a declaration that it is unconstitutional under the doctrine of separation of powers to make such appointments.
By virtue of claim No CV2023-00627 dated March 2023, Israel Khan, SC, filed an action against the Attorney General seeking the High Court’s intervention to determine, amongst other things, “whether the appointment of attorney-at-law to the rank of senior attorney on the recommendation/request by the Prime Minister or acting in accordance with or advice of the Cabinet is inconsistent with the Constitution and thus null and void”.
The writ comes up before Justice Devindra Rampersad in mid-July for case management. The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) and the Criminal Bar Association have been granted leave to join the matter as interested parties.
The Office of the Attorney General has been duly served of the court’s fixtures for hearing the matter.
A senior attorney told the Express yesterday that the move to award silk can run into problems.
Contacted yesterday for comment on the matter, Khan said on this occasion he would be guided by the Arabian proverb “silence is golden”.
“The wise and prudent members of the legal profession know that to everything there is a season. A time to keep silent and a time to speak. The law will soon speak on the constitutionality of granting silk to deserving advocate attorneys,” said Khan.
Attorneys desiring SC status were asked to submit applications to the Attorney General by April 21.
In a notice gazetted on April 14, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, stated that the silk appointments will be pursuant to the 1964 legal notice which sets out the procedure for appointing senior counsel.
According to the notice, applicants must have professional eminence and distinction which establishes them as leaders of the profession; sound intellectual ability; a thorough, comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of law and practice in the fields in which they practise; and outstanding ability as an advocate in the higher courts.
Applicants are also required to have the highest professional standing, having gained the respect of the bench and profession in observing the advocate’s duty to the court and the administration of justice while presenting their clients’ case and being formidable, fair and honourable as an opponent.
Attorneys must have total professional integrity; maturity of judgment and balance; and a high-quality practice with at least ten years’ experience and based on demanding cases which allow the full measure of the preceding qualities to be demonstrated.