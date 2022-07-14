Despite the most infectious and transmissible variant, BA.5, arriving on our shores, the removal of the mask mandate will still go into effect in a matter of days.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said masks will still be required at hospitals and medical facilities, but are optional everywhere else.
Keeping this in mind, Deyalsingh also made it clear that business owners have the authority to enforce their individual rules for customers, including mandatory mask-wearing, and pleaded with the public to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The ministry also recommended that masks be worn at retail settings like malls and groceries, public transportation hubs, places of worship, schools, beauty salons and barbershops, cinemas and theatres, and crowded beaches.
Immunocompromised persons, persons with underlying medical conditions, obese persons, pregnant women, persons 60 years and over, and those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are also encouraged to continue to wear masksm as they are most likely to become very ill due to Covid-19.
Deyalsingh said: “By law, a business place can determine who comes in. You will see signs saying, ‘No sleeveless, no hats, no barefoot, no short pants’. And this has been cleared by the Attorney General that any business place has the authority to determine whether someone comes into their establishment with a mask or without a mask.
“Different entities can make that decision to have a mask mandate. Yes, different entities will have that authority as they see fit to determine who comes on to their property, or the ferry or going to Tobago or wherever. However, it must be noted, and we want to encourage people, if you are going into these settings which encourage the transmission of Covid, to wear your masks,” he added.
Also speaking yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said it is “a time of nervousness” to see how people will respond after the public health regulations have been adjusted, but said he hoped that the lessons learnt over the last two years would not be lost overnight.
“Taking away the legislation related to the masks doesn’t mean that the masking is no longer required. It means that the onus is now on the individual. It doesn’t have the force of law anymore in most spaces, but it is still recommended,” said Parasram,
“There is always a sense of trepidation when we do a change, as it relates to a public health restriction. But, we expect that after two years persons would have learnt how to manage Covid-19 and live with Covid-19. And I don’t expect the day after the mandate comes out that everyone will take off their mask at the same time. It’s something that we don’t want to see happen. People should determine their risks and act accordingly,” he added.
The official adjustment to the current public health regulations will be released on Saturday.