“I am not God.”
So said Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan in response to Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein’s request for an assurance that the constituents of Barataria/San Juan would not face any flooding this year.
Speaking in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Sinanan said: “I can do as much as I can do, but I am not God. I have always said that flooding has to do with the capacity of the water channels and the volume of rainfall. What we can do is ensure that if we have flooding, there is a very quick runoff because we can clear the channels. I cannot give you the guarantee. Nobody can. I think every country in the world is experiencing flooding due to global warming, and Trinidad is not spared from that,” he said.
Sinanan, however, complained about the vandalism of water pumps, saying that “for some strange reason whenever these pumps are working at full capacity, people go and vandalise the pumps”.
Told by Hosein that the pumps in El Socorro were barely functional, Sinanan said there were four working pumps, and a new pump was being installed at one of the sites.
Asked by Hosein whether, in light of the allegations, he would be seeking to have CCTV cameras installed. Sinanan said it was not an allegation, it was a fact that the pumps have been vandalised. He said two pumps at the Bamboo site had been burnt, and the ministry had to spend over quarter-million dollars to address this issue.
“We have also lost pumps not only in Bamboo but also in the Port of Spain, area and we are working with the TTPS to try to safeguard these pumps,” Sinanan said.
Pressed by Hosein on when the reports were made to the TTPS, Sinanan said the ministry not only reported the matters to the TTPS on the days of the vandalism, but in one instance an arrest was made. “We have lost four pump sites because of vandalism in the areas and we are upgrading pump sites,” he said.
He said the ministry had a programme to ensure every pump house had working pumps. He added that this year the ministry expects to commission a total of five new pumps.
He said the problem of vandalism was not only confined to pumps, but cables were also being stolen.