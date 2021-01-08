Sinanan: We should be proud

Out with the old and in with the new for 2021 as Trinidad and Tobago officially welcomes the new APT James vessel.
The US$73.55 million vessel docked at the Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road, Port of Spain, at approximately 4 p.m. yesterday.
The vessel arrived just three weeks before the contract for the Jean de la Valette comes to an end at the end of January.
Welcoming the Austal Auto Express 94 catamaran to our shores yesterday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said: “Every port this vessel went into on its journey here, the people were fascinated that a small country like Trinidad could own vessels like this, so we should be proud of this vessel.”
Sinanan said the new state-of-the-art fast ferry has a capacity of 900 passengers and 250 cars, and can travel as fast as two and a half hours from Tobago to Trinidad.
Sinanan added: “The vessel can do the trip within two and a half hours. Again, that depends on the sea. Sometimes we do have some challenging waters between Trinidad and Tobago, and you want to ensure that you have a very comfortable ride for the commuters.”
The ferry will be managed by an international crew who will train our local crew on a year-long contractual basis.
Our local crew will work alongside the international crew he said.
Sinanan explained that local crew members needed to be trained, and as such, a management contract is currently in place with the Government and the same broker that transported the MV Galleons Passage and water taxis to Trinidad and Tobago.
He added that the crew will supply certain levels of labour and train the locals.
The captain of the ship will not be a national of Trinidad and Tobago, at least for now.
The vessel is expected to begin service by the end of the month after the 14-day quarantine ends for the crew on board.
The vessel took just over a month to sail from Australia to T&T, and made a stop at Malta to fix several issues detected.
Responding to recent concerns by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the APT James had many deficiencies, Sinanan said: “Those concerns were raised by I don’t think it was a boat expert. When the vessel went into Malta, there was some minor things that were identified. All those were rectified even before the vessel left Malta.”
“It had nothing to do with the stability of the vessel. What it was was some operational issues and some consumables. And when I say consumables, we heard a lot of talk about a fire detector. It had nothing to do with the fire system on the vessel; it’s a canister that you use to trigger the fire alarm for a test. So those issues were already addressed,” he added.
He said the reason why it took so long to arrive to our shores was because the ferry encountered some “bad weather”.
Joining the inter-island ferry service in a month or two, Sinanan said the Buccoo Reef will set sail by next week.
“The Buccoo Reef was handed over. We took possession of the Buccoo Reef and we’re hoping to set sail to Trinidad maybe around the 12 to the 15 (January). And with good weather permitting, you’re looking at a month after that,” he added.
Tobago approves
Before arriving to Trinidad, the vessel sailed through the Port of Scarborough and was on display for 30 minutes, much to the delight of Tobagonians.
Sinanan said: “I can tell you, from all indication this morning in Tobago, our brothers and sisters in Tobago are very proud of this vessel.”
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said: “I feel tremendously proud. I think the vessel is aptly named after a Tobagonian, a hero, someone who left an indelible mark on the development and the history of Tobago.”
The vessel was named after former Tobagonian politician Alphonso Philbert Theophilus James.
When asked if he fears that the additional vessel will contribute to the spread of Covid-19 in Tobago, Dennis said: “I think the addition of this vessel will create a bit more interest in travelling on the seabridge. I think a lot of people will want to get on this vessel just to experience a new vessel, and because the borders are closed, Tobago is really the only place for Trinis to take a vacation, and we welcome that.
“But we want to continue to follow the guidelines that are in place so that we do not have a situation where there might be spike which will result in consequences that we experience before, and we know that kind of negative impact that that will have on the economy, the lives and the livelihoods of our citizens, especially Tobagonians, who are heavily reliant on the tourism industry.”