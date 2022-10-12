MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says he will not be intimidated by any protesters.
Sinanan made the statement yesterday while visiting the Sea Lots Pump House, Abattoir Road, Port of Spain.
On Monday, members of the T&T Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) went to Sinanan’s home in Valsayn to drop a letter, pleading with the State to reopen the scrap iron industry.
The group also accused Sinanan of lobbying the Cabinet to close the industry.
“I don’t think I’m that powerful, or that anyone can go lobby a Cabinet. Cabinet made a decision, and as a member of the Cabinet, I am in support of the decision to regulate the scrap iron industry. I don’t think anyone in T&T would be upset if the Government regulates that industry.
“I know for a fact there are several people who are hurting and it is unfortunate, and I know the Ministry of Social Development is looking at dealing with the ones who are affected, but this regulation is necessary because if not, we will continue to lose millions of dollars to theft,” Sinanan said.
He said his ministry had been hit “very hard” by scrap iron dealers.
“Recently we lost an entire building, which we recovered, which cost us about one million. And it was sold for $9,000. I don’t know if that protest yesterday was supposed to intimidate me as a minister, because it was targeted at me, at my house, and not the ministry. So am I not supposed to report any items stolen from the ministry? That clearly didn’t work, as we’ve made a report today of more items being stolen,” Sinanan said.
Bleak Christmas
TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson, while speaking with the Express on Monday, pleaded with the State to reopen the scrap iron industry.
“They (the Government) don’t want us blocking up roads or causing a scene. So, we took a step back and decided on this approach. We will be visiting the homes of all the ministers in power and delivering our letters to them, pleading with them, to reopen the scrap iron industry.
“Christmas is coming up and this industry employs thousands of people. As it stands, they are looking at a dark Yuletide season. And these are people with children and with families. So, we are calling on the State to have a heart and to reopen the industry, because their citizens are suffering,” Ferguson said.