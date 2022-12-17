Singing Francine dies in NY

THE calypso and parang communities have once again gone into mourning as another cultural icon, Francine Edwards, better known as Singing Francine, has passed away.
Seventy-nine-year-old Edwards, known for many hit Christmas songs including “Hooray, Hurrah”, “Parang Parang”, “I love Christmas”, “Christmas is Love”, “Caribbean Christmas” and “Ay Ay Maria” as well as several compelling commentaries including “Go Brave” and “Runaway”, died as a result of heart failure in New York early yesterday morning.
Though not born in Trinidad and Tobago, Singing Francine moved from Barbados to the twin island from a young age, entered the music arena and became one of the best-known female calypsonians and pioneers of parang music.
Throughout Singing Francine’s decades-long career, she used her musical platform to address many social issues, particularly issues affecting women.
In 1975, she sang “A Call to Women,” which encouraged women to use calypso music as a vehicle of self-expression. Similarly, in 1978, her hit calypso called “Runaway” addressed the topic of domestic violence, urging women in abusive living situations to seek help.
She also won the title of National Calypso Queen competition in 1972, 1973, 1981 and 1983.
Singing Francine was also an important figure in the development of parang and what we know today as soca parang.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Edwards’ manager and friend of over 23 years Cherril “Pauline” Caraballo said Edwards was in great health until two years ago when she suffered a massive heart attack.
She had since undergone successful open-heart surgery and had been doing very well.
Singing Francine was even strong enough to have another surgery done as recently as last Monday, this time for cataract surgery.
As such, Edwards’ passing came as a shock to her manager and those closest to the singer.
Caraballo said, “She was functioning okay and doing all right. But yesterday (Thursday) morning she started to complain for her chest. I did call the paramedics and they took her to Jamaica hospital (Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York). She was unconscious for five minutes but they were able to bring her back. But Jamaica didn’t have the incubator so they sent her to Lennox (Lennox Hill Hospital) in Manhattan. She was pronounced dead at 5.30 this (Friday) morning. Her cause of death was cardiac heart failure.
“I find it strange. She was in church on Sunday and she was just happy and singing and hugging everyone. She was thanking God for her successful surgery and everything was good. No signs of anything wrong,” she added.
Asked how she would describe Edwards, Caraballo said apart from being known for her singing, she was a praying woman.
She was a prominent member of her church and would attend church every Sunday.
She also described her as very brave, cheerful and loud.
Edwards leaves behind her daughter Shirley, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren all living in her home country of Barbados.
She was born on February 13 1943 and died just two months shy of her 80th birthday.
Caraballo was just leaving the Lennox Hill Hospital after viewing the body when she spoke with the Express as such, she said no funeral arrangements have been confirmed.
But added that Edwards’ daughter Shirley would be travelling to the United States soon, and a determination would then be made as to whether or not her funeral would take place in New York or Trinidad and Tobago.
Preserve her legacy
In a release from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts yesterday, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said Singing Francine’s legacy must be maintained.
“On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, I express my heartfelt condolences to Singing Francine’s family, the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the cultural fraternity. We will continue to be grateful for the joy she brought, especially during this festive season and will honour and preserve the legacy she has bestowed upon this county”
The minister added for decades, Singing Francine has contributed significantly to the development of the calypso art form and the liberation of women through calypso.
Yesterday, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) paid tribute to Singing Francine in a statement. TUCO said, “Singing Francine was one of the most successful calypsonians in Trinidad and Tobago, winning the National Calypso Queen competition in 1972, 1973, 1981 and 1983… Over the years, Singing Francine has released a number of Christmas hits, earning her the reputation as one of the best parranderos in Trinidad.
According to TUCO, when asked how she began singing calypso, Edwards responded, “I never became involved in the calypso art form. I was born into the calypso art form.”
Singing Francine was also a cast member of the Kaiso Karavan tent.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, Head of Kaiso Karavan tent and fellow calypsonian Johnny King said, “It’s sad to lose Francine. Francine has been singing in our tent for almost a decade. She is one of the best among all the female singers and female calypsonians in Trinidad and Tobago. She could rank with Rose and all the other greats. It’s sad to lose Francine. She was very peaceful. She was a good person.
In fact, when I got the call this (Friday) morning, I thought she was calling me to find out about the tent this year. We will be missing her dearly. We’re losing everyone lately. We lost Explainer not too long ago.”
Francine continued to sing locally up until she left Trinidad two years ago.
Also speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, an entertainer from the United States known as D’Rich also paid tribute to Edwards.
He said, “Francine was like a raging bull, a brave lioness. If you think of the time when she was doing music, especially as a woman and her journey throughout her career, if you listen to her songs and how she was such a prolific advocate for women and women’s rights, you would understand what I mean. She was going against the norms and she rose above the occasion. She is really a strong woman. A force to reckon with and determined to do things her way.”
“She has also been a very heavy influence in my career and I know for a fact for so many other people in the industry as well. It was an honour getting to know her both on and off stage,” he added.