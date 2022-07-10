Single father needs help

When his wife was killed in an apparent hit-and-run accident three months ago, Winston Cabralis instantly became a single father.
While it is a role he never thought he would have to face, he has had to raise two-year-old Kmarley, one-year-old Britney and five-month-old Whitney on his own.
Cabralis gives them their meals, washes their clothes and, as it is with caring for young ones, goes to bed late and wakes up during the night to tend to their needs. He is also unable to work, as he has to take care of his children.
He admits it has been challenging as, when his wife, Keisha Ghatt, 31, was alive, their times were shared at their home with their young ones.
“Sometimes they would run by their mother, I would get a five (time to rest). Now, the only five I getting is when they are sleeping,” he said.
He said he misses the days when he would go off to work and return to his wife’s cooking and to her providing him with clean clothing.
Ghatt was killed in March.
Cabralis said she left their Carapichaima home and he made a missing person’s report.
He said after weeks of searching, he and members of her family went to the mortuary. Ghatt, whose face was disfigured, was identified by her tattoo.
Cabralis said the camera footage at McBean, Couva, which he saw, left him doubtful that she died in a hit-and-run accident.
“I see where she was walking in the road, flagging down for help, and them cars and them ducking her and then after we see a video where she died on the ground. We not seeing the piece where the car hit her, that part missing. I don’t know what really going on... Somebody kill my wife wilfully, I telling you, and making it look like some hit-and-run.”
Multiple blunt force trauma was stated as Ghatt’s cause of death.
Investigations ongoing
Cabralis said the police took statements, but he had not been updated on the status of the case. A police officer at the Couva Police Station told the Express investigations were ongoing.
Cabralis admitted his wife smoked marijuana, but said she was no drug addict.
He said he was unaware of the reason his wife left the house or what happened on the days she was away, but he believes that on the day she was killed, she was heading home.
“We were living together good. We had a good household. Every day she used to tell me she love me,” he said.
Family members banded together and a funeral was held for Ghatt. They have also kept in contact with Cabralis.
While his two-year-old would at times ask for his mummy, Cabralis, a regular church-goer, tells him that she went to Heaven to meet Jesus. He is unsure whether his son understands, and the statement seems to comfort the single dad more than his son.
Cabralis, 44, used to work with the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation as a sanitation worker, and admitted he left the job about a decade ago.
It is a move he regrets, as he has realised that, had he still been employed, he would have been able to provide for his children.
“My boy will have to go pre-school from September, I will have to get reading books, I still have to buy a tablet. All these things I would have bought for my children, but I can’t afford that right now because the little change I have, everything used up.”
The mason is also the father of an 18-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter from another relationship, and has to provide for the younger child. Ghatt was also the mother of a 12-year-old.
Cabralis is hoping he will be re-employed at his former place of work.
For the while, he has been sustaining his family through the generosity of well-wishers, as he has been unable to leave his children to do his masonry or other jobs.
Anyone willing to help Calabris and his young family with food items, milk, disposal diapers and detergent can contact him at 353-7081.
Building materials will also be welcomed, as Cabralis is seeking to provide better shelter for his three young ones.