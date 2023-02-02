IT was the mysterious disappearance of the file in the malicious prosecution case involving the nine men accused of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder that caused the failure of the State to put in a defence in the matter.
This failure led to a $20 million award in their favour.
This was the reason given yesterday by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, who said he intends to hire an investigator to probe the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the file.
According to Armour, the file disappeared one day after the Solicitor General was served with the court documents pertaining to the malicious prosecution case.
Speaking at a news conference at his Port of Spain office yesterday, the AG laid out the chronology of events.
“On May 29, 2020 the State of Case and a Claim Form (for the malicious prosecution case) were served on the Solicitor General’s Department. An officer of that department signed for acceptance of that service. The record shows that June 22, 2020 a file was opened for that matter and was sent to the (then) Solicitor General (Carol Hernandez) for assignment. Thereafter the file disappeared,” the Attorney General said.
The Attorney General pointed to a voluminous file, stating that this was the file that disappeared. However, he later clarified that the file which he had pointed to was created as a result of the efforts of Stuart Young who in his capacity as acting Attorney General facilitated the re-creation of the original file, sourced from documents provided by the High Court Registry.
The Attorney General could offer no explanation for the “disappearance” of the original file. But clearly he had his suspicions. “I will not permit myself at this stage as a result of due process to utter what I think has occurred in this case, but it is sinister...I might go as far as to say, subject to the investigation, that it (the file) was caused to disappear, but I won’t say that just yet,” he said.
“Until yesterday when we got these papers, the office of the Attorney General, the Secretariat of the Attorney General had never seen those documents. The file disappeared on June 23, 2020 having been signed for as received on June 22,2020. It seems incredulous and it demands an explanation,” Armour said.
Even more mysterious was the fact that within the stipulated deadline the Office of the Attorney General (as respondent) was on record as having filed an appearance in the matter. When asked how it was that an appearance was entered on behalf of his office, Armour said someone was assigned to the case, but then there was no defence and no file. He said: “Can I answer that question by saying that you asked one of the questions that the investigator would inquire into.” He was also asked how a representative of the State was able to participate in the assessment of damages and challenge the original claim (of $3.1 million) of the nine defendants, if the State had no file.
The Attorney General also disclosed that the Court office e-mailed a copy of the notice of application for the default judgment and the notice of the application for the hearing of assessment of damages to the Solicitor General department.
Asked why given the fact that the default judgment was given in January 2021 no attempt was made by the State to seek an extension to file a defence, the Attorney General said he hoped to be in a position to answer this question after the investigation.
Possible appeal of the judgment
The AG said: “There will be an investigation and I will ask the investigator to report in the shortest possible time and I will make the facts of his report public as best as I can to the public of T&T. The citizens of this country deserve nothing less.” He said he could not give a commitment to put the report in the public domain because the report may demand that persons be given an opportunity to comment before it is made public and he would have to respect this.
Armour said he would engage external counsel to advise him on the next few steps in this matter. “I would also be asking for advice from that external counsel...on the necessary forensic skills that would have to be brought to bear in the investigation that has been launched. And I want to assure the citizenry and the public that that investigation must be accomplished within the shortest possible time,” he said.
He said he would also be asking for advice on whether there is a basis for an appeal of the default judgment, adding that in his view there are aspects of what was pleaded by the attorney which provide the basis for an appeal but he would not advise himself. He said he would be briefing this as well out to external counsel.
Armour said he believed “there may be a basis yet on which the actual default judgment which started the ball rolling...on what was a slam dunk successful defence, that judgment even at this late stage may yet be capable of being appealed”. He said he would also be asking for advice on an appeal to set aside the judgement of $20 million.
Not passing the buck
The AG stressed he was not seeking to pass the buck but accepted that the buck stopped with him, who was responsible under the Constitution for the management and conduct of civil litigation by and against the State. “What has occurred is grievous and must never be allowed to happen again. And I give to the public of T&T the assurance that as soon as I have the results of the investigation which I have ordered, I will be accounting to the citizenry in a full and transparent manner,” he said.
Asked what he would say to the cynical public which has become so used to having investigations into wrongdoing with no consequences for those who are culpable, Armour said this was why he rushed to have the news conference because he recognised that the public was due an explanation, “inadequate as my explanation at this point might be”. He added: “I can associate with the sense of outrage that the public must feel. And I understand the ire that people seemed to get a ‘bligh’, a free pass in many circumstances where they should be held accountable. And the third thing I will say....is I hope that in the short time I have been in office - eight months- and in the time that I will remain in office that I can make a difference. I don’t subscribe to the philosophy that people can commit crimes and walk away. And I would like to see accountability where accountability is due.”
He went on to say “until the facts of that investigation are discovered and fleshed out, I would not want anyone to suggest that anything I am saying today I am attributing responsibility to any one particular person or more than one. But the fact remains that an explanation is demanded for the $20 million outrage that has been visited on the citizens of this country”.
He also stressed that nothing he said in the least was meant to impugn the professionalism of the judges who sat on this matter, noting that the Master had an undefended case before her.
Failure of systems
The Attorney General said what has happened has pointed to the fact that a system needs to be put in place to prevent a recurrence . “It must never happen again,” he said. What that system would by way of improving communications between the Office of the AG and the Solicitor General would depend on what comes out in the investigation, “but certainly there would have to be a redoubled effort to improve the systems so that these grievous lapses don’t recur”.
He said he had been in regular contact with Carol Hernandez (who was Solicitor General when the file went missing) who had retired and for whom he had a high regard . He said she knew that she would be willing to cooperate with any investigation, if there was a need for her cooperation.
Asked whether this matter pointed to a fundamental weakness in the public service that no one who was served or appeared in court understood the massive implications of the matter which involved the nine defendants in the high profile Naipaul-Coolman case and in which the lawyer was a former attorney general who has been having success against the State in the court, the Attorney General said: “I would answer that question with two short comments—I don’t want to pre-empt the investigation. And yes it is correct that Anand Ramlogan is involved in this case”.
The Attorney General also referred to a January 23, 2018 Memo from the former attorney general (Faris Al-Rawi) to the Solicitor General, Chief State Solicitor and law officers of the Civil Law Department advising that instructions were required from the AG to retain attorneys at every state of the judicial process, approval required from AG to issue pre-action protocol letters to file a High Court matter, a counter-claim or appeal, to settle civil litigation matters in which the AG is named as the defendant, for the settlement of damages, interest and costs. He said failure to follow the procedure may result in disciplinary procedures. He said what the Memo reinforced was that when a matter like that arrives at the office of the Solicitor General, the AG’s office must be advised and approvals sought and obtained.
Slam-dunk defence
The Attorney General said the State had a “slam-dunk defence” if it had put a defence against the judgment in default. He said while the nine defendants had been tried and acquitted of Naipaul-Coolman’s murder, the case went through a preliminary enquiry and a prima facie case was found to exist and it was also found that there was reasonable grounds to support the charges. He said at the High Court the matter also survived a no-case submission on the basis that there was a case to answer and it went to a jury, indicating that the police had sufficient legal basis to proffer the (murder) charges. He said that two of the co-accused went all the way to the Court of Appeal which concluded that there was “reasonable and probable cause” to charge them with murder. He said they were awarded damages for having obtained a default judgment in which there was a decree whereby the High Court was adjudged to have prosecuted the nine men for murder with no reasonable cause.