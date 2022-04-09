Sister-in-law mourns murdered Omatie

In a video message, the sister of Amar Deobarran, who murdered his wife and then ended his life last week, paid tribute to Omatie Ramdial-Deobarran at her funeral service yesterday.
Vindira Deobarran lives in Canada and was unable to attend the Hindu-rites service held at Ramdial-Deobarran’s family home at Mohess Road, Penal.
Vindira said she was blessed to have had Ramdial-Deobarran as a sister-in-law for 14 years and had admired her ability to smile in the face of adversity.
She said, “If you knew my sister-in-law you were blessed. Oma, you were the sister I did not have. Throughout the years I knew you, you were so humble, so simple, a good cook, a dedicated mother, a brilliant and successful accountant and professional. It is hard to say goodbye today.”
Vindira said her sister-in-law was respectful to everyone, even to those who disrespected her.
“You always had a sweet, innocent smile on your face. Your inner and outer beauty shone brightly,” she said.
She promised to assist in raising her niece and nephew the way their mother would have wanted.
The two children, a 13-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy, sat quietly during the service, staring at their mother’s body beautifully dressed in Indian wear and jewelry.
Also paying tribute, Ramdial-Deobarran’s cousin, Vani Thackoordath, said she had a natural beauty and many likened her to Bollywood actress Ashwariya Rai.
Ramdial-Deobarran was also described as a mother to her younger brother and cousins.
She was married at 22 and had two children, who became her everything.
“She loved her kids tremendously and everything she did revolved around them. Her kids were very attached to her. Oma was a hard-working, independent woman, climbing that ladder of success,” Thackoordath said.
She was passionate about her career and was employed at Bankers Insurance Ltd for 15 years.
“And despite what was thrown at her she handled it with strength and resilience. A people’s person, a light in everyone’s life. She was well loved and nothing was ever too much to give. She was a super woman. She would forever be remembered as a fighter,” her cousin added.
A Bankers Insurance representative said Ramdial-Deobarran was a light in the lives of all who knew her.
“Oma had beautiful eyes and smile, we will all miss her. Sometimes we come to events like these and reflect changes we have to make in our lives and after two days we go back to our same ways.
“I always tell my colleagues, having these ambitions and talking these things is great, but what really matters is taking action. If we need to say sorry to someone, apologise, be more humble, don’t think about it just do it,” he said.
Pundit: Forgive him
Speaking at the funeral service, Pundit Sunil Maharaj appealed to the family to find it in their hearts to forgive Ramdial-Deobarran’s attacker, so they can move on with their lives.
Turning to Ramdial-Deobarran’s father, Ramdial Kanchan, Maharaj said, “Say it in your hearts, Amar we forgive you. Divya and Satyam (the couple’s children) in your hearts you say, ‘Oh Lord, I forgive him for any pain caused. Know that your mother is with you every moment. And whatever she wanted you to attain, work towards that. Say, ‘mummy we will make you proud’. Your mother has set the bar and an example as a professional,” he said.
Maharaj called on women and men to reach out for help. “Someone is out there who will be able to help you make that choice you need to bring about peace in your life,” he said.
Ramdial-Deobarran was chopped to death by her husband at their Barrackpore home last Friday night, two weeks after she filed for divorce.
Relatives said she had attempted to end the marriage after her husband revealed that he had fathered a child outside of the matrimonial home.
The couple were staying in separate rooms in the house. Deobarran then ran to the back of the house and consumed a poisonous substance. He died at hospital.
Deobarran was cremated following a service at his Barrackpore home on Wednesday.