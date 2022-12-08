FRUSTRATINGLY long lines at the Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Licensing office spared no-one on Monday, with a 76-year-old sitar virtuoso having to endure a five-and-a-half-hour wait just to legally drive on the nation’s roads.
Mungal Patasar said via social media on Monday: “It took me five and half hours to renew my driver’s permit. Standing in the blazing sun for three of those five hours then under a tent taking in the fumes from two mobile units.
“Happen to go because I had an appointment for 11 today. Still reached for 9 a.m. and got off at 2.30 p.m. A colossal waste of time and energy for a 76 year old person.”
The famed musician was not the only one upset by the lengthy wait. Citizen Gordon Laughlin sent a letter to the Express, complaining about the same issue and saying “both the Transport Commissioner and the Minister of Works should both resign immediately for putting the public through the madness that took place at the Licensing Office on Wrightson Road yesterday (Monday)”.
“I arrived at the Licensing Office at 7 a.m. on Monday December 05 to renew my Driving Permit and the line extended around the bldg, surely both the Transport Commissioner and The Minister Of Works should have known, with the ‘On Line’ process having stopped, there would be plans put in place to accommodate the crowds expected.”
He said, “There was no provision for senior citizens, surely a forward thinking Transport Commissioner would have ensured a special line for senior citizens, but he could not care less, so he should go now.
“I left the Licensing Office at exactly 11 a.m. having spent 4 hours to renew my Driving Permit, which should have been done in 15 minutes,” he said. “God help us,” he added.
The situation was far less stressful when the Express visited on Tuesday.
Officials on duty who asked not to be named admitted there were indeed long lines at their Port of Spain and Caroni offices on Monday.
The official said some people had appointments while others walked in, creating a crush of customers they were simply not prepared for.
Members of the public also complained about the hours-long wait time. “But that is how it is normally,” said a woman.
A man clutching his new driver’s permit nodded his head in agreement.
In a statement issued last week, the Ministry of Works had advised that from Monday (December 5) the need for an appointment was no longer necessary for driver’s permit renewals, changes (name and address) and endorsement.
The ministry said the appointment-based system would continue for provisional (learner’s) permits, regulations exams and driving tests.
They encouraged customers to explore all available timeslots at licensing locations nationally if the site they would prefer was not available.