Six-day desal shutdown starts today

PIPE-BORNE water supply will be affected this week in South and Central areas as the Point Lisas desalination plant will be shut down for maintenance work.
The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) advised the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) of the shutdown which is scheduled to take place from noon today to Saturday.
A release from WASA stated, “The Desalcott owned and operated desalination plant provides 40 million gallons daily to WASA, which is used to supply the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.”
It was stated that during the shutdown, in order to mitigate the effects of the supply shortfall on operations, WASA will increase production and re-distribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet Water Treatment Plants, implement temporary supply schedules, ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs and increase water trucking capacity.
It was also said that there will be special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for aged and other special needs organisations.
The shutdown will impact the pipe-borne water supply to Caroni, Chaguanas, Couva, Gasparillo, Union Hall, Palmiste, South Oropouche, Siparia, Rousillac, St Helena, Cunupia, Claxton Bay, San Fernando, La Romaine, Phillipine, Fyzabad, Penal, Aripero, Charlieville, Carapichaima, Marabella, Cocoyea, Woodland, Rambert Village, Avocat, San Francique and La Brea.
“Customers are advised to maintain/establish a system of storage over the period of the shutdown and to also manage their water use efficiently by reducing consumption.
This can be done by eliminating inefficient practices, as well as repairing leaks and overflowing water tanks at home and in business places,” the release added.
Supply schedules for the period of the shutdown are available on WASA’s website and on social medial sites. To request truck-borne delivery, customers can call WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.