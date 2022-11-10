SIX FEET UNDER

After several hours of excessive rainfall early yesterday morning, residents of Sangre Grande awoke to their vehicles submerged and homes inundated with floodwater.
Some residents, like Marsha Alfred, had little time to salvage their belongings as their main concern was getting to higher ground.
Alfred, a security guard and resident of Neeranjan Street in north-west Sangre Grande, told the Express yesterday that she had to scramble to get her 81-year-old mother to safety. She said the heavy downpour began around 3 a.m.
“My mother is a stroke patient. We had to grab her up to come out of this floodwater. Right now, my church has water. This is unbearable. How much more could I take?” the distraught woman said as she stood in several feet of water.
Alfred said in 2018 there was major flooding in the area and she lost everything.
She said she was able to access a loan to replace her damaged items.
“Look, all my things come and spoil again and I’m still paying off the loan for those items. This is really, really hurting,” she said.
The inclement weather was caused by the passage of a tropical wave over Trinidad and Tobago, which the Meteorological Office of Trinidad and Tobago forecast on Tuesday.
Councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond Terry Rondon reported that while the district was spared from flooding, there were landslides in Grande Riviere and Matelot.
“Right now as we speak, the Ministry of Works is there helping clear the road. Toco is all right. Right now I am appealing for help for my colleagues in Sangre Grande,” he told the Express via telephone.
Private housing causing woes
Speaking to the Express via telephone, councillor for Sangre Grande North West Nassar Hosein said residents complained that their flooding woes were partially due to a private housing development at the back of Ajim Baksh Trace.
“They are saying that a catchment pond was built and as soon as the owner puts on the pump, the water in the river rises more rapidly and causes the river to overflow into the streets,” he said.
He said around 5.30 a.m. yesterday, floodwaters began rising, flooded areas such as Picton Road, Neeranjan Street, Savi Street, Riley Avenue, Adventist Street, Ramdass Street, Parts of Ojoe Road, Good Hope Street.
He said it was the fourth time this year that residents have been affected by flooding.
“Right now I am waiting for the Fire Service to rescue a lady whose home is in several feet of water at Riley Avenue, at the back of Picton Road. The fire officer went there and the water reached up to his neck and he cannot go further. He said there were five and a half feet of water. He said he is going on a rescue of two children and as soon as possible, they will come and try to rescue that lady,” the councillor reported at 10.37 a.m.
At 5 p.m., he confirmed that the officer was able to rescue the elderly woman.
Hosein, who was born and grew up on Picton Road, said while the area floods from time to time, the extent of flooding yesterday had never occurred.
“It has become intolerable, unacceptable and devastation is taking place right now,” he said.
Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande Roger Monroe said he and a team from the Ministry of Works and Transport visited the private housing development yesterday to observe what was happening.
“What we found is that the development had areas that had six feet of water in most of the households. That development is in a low-lying area and apparently there are pumps being used there to pump water from the development, and it is pumping the water at a rapid rate in large volumes into the already elevated waterways and causing further flooding,” he said.
Asked how the ministry said it planned to address this issue, he responded:
“Some of the issues, I must put on record, are the sole responsibility and problems associated with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation. The Ministry on their end are going back to review some of the approval documents that these developers or developments that are causing these problems would have received and to see if they are in keeping with some of the recommendations that were given, for instance retention ponds or other alternative means to rid the areas of the water or to retain the water and control the flow,” he said.
Corporation not to blame
However, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram said the corporation should not be blamed for the actions of unscrupulous developers.
He pointed out that the Ministry of Works’ drainage department in Port of Spain was responsible for watercourses and not the corporation.
“The department are the ones who give approval for unscrupulous land development to take place, in terms of approving the drainage aspect of it. Town and Country Planning Division are the ones who give approvals (for land development) and not the corporations. The corporations are the ones who are the last ones to get the plans. Sometimes plans come already approved from Town and Country, approved with drainage plans from the Ministry of Works, so the corporation is no way to be blamed,” Juteram said.
“What happens is the corporations are the ones who get the bad end of the stick. We have to face the level of wanton mismanagement by the State agencies, and do the cleaning up and the rescuing of the people after all the agencies give the approval to these land developers to build,” he added.
Juteram said he and employees of the corporation spent yesterday afternoon rescuing elderly people who were marooned in their homes along Ramdass Street.