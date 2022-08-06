SIX-MONTH EXPORT BAN ON SCRAP METAL

In an urgent move to prevent further theft, vandalism and “malicious damage” of millions of dollars of public utilities infrastructure, the Government is proposing a six-months ban on the export of scrap metal, including copper.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is also offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for such illegal activity.
At a news conference yesterday at the National Security Ministry offices in Port of Spain, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds deemed the acts of vandalism and malicious damage a “national security threat”.
“Effectively, the Government is proposing a six-month ban on the exportation of old and scrap iron, including copper, including people’s gate, including the covers on the drains and manholes around the place, including the barriers along the highway that have been put there to ensure that if a car loses control it doesn’t go over onto the other lane and cause mayhem and damage to other users of the road.
“I can tell you as Minister of National Security, even those involved in energy in this country, drilling, production of oil and gas, they too have suffered as a result of this madness taking place in our land,” Hinds lamented.
“So on your behalf of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago…the proposal in front of the Cabinet now is to ban the exportation for six months, during which time the Minister of Trade and Industry will make regulations to more effectively manage this industry and the activity that we now complain of,” Hinds added.
He said this country’s intelligence agencies have been paying close attention to some of the deliberations that have been taking place in public spaces and public offices.
“And as a consequence, the police, supported by the Defence Force, supported by such intelligence, are very mindful of some of the plots that are taking place,” he said.
One of the latest incidents of vandalism occurred on Thursday at the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) California Booster Pump Station, located along the Phoenix Park Road in Point Lisas.
Cutting a hole in the wire fence at the Station, vandals entered the facility undetected and destroyed and carted away metal sheetings for cable trenches, power cables, pressure gauges and other equipment.
“That incident in California coincides with plots that the intelligence agencies are paying attention to,” Hinds said yesterday.
Infrastructure
destroyed
At the news conference, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales revealed that over the last year the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and WASA have spent over $22 million to repair the damage to their infrastructure caused by vandals.
He said the vandalism at the California Booster Pump Station resulted in $400,000 in damage to the facility.
He said it will take WASA two to three weeks to get the facility back up and running again, thereby significantly impacting WASA’s ability to provide water to residents of California, Point Lisas and surrounding areas.
Gonzales said over the last year, TSTT suffered 361 fibre breaks and 90 acts of vandalism across T&T.
He said so far, the company has expended $15 million in restoration works across the country.
He said 96 per cent of the jobs have already been completed while 14 restoration projects are still ongoing.
“The acts of vandalism affecting TSTT’s infrastructure is one of grave concern to the Ministry of Public Utilities and by extension the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and is costing the company millions of dollars to ensure that it continues to provide reliable broadband services, voice, fixed line services as well as entertainment for all of its customers,” the Minister said.
He said over the last year, WASA’s infrastructure suffered tremendous damage and disruption as a result of illegal activities, and the company had to spend $4 million in restoration works.
“A number of water wells went out of operation, especially in central and east Trinidad, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without water, pending the full restoration of its infrastructure. I am advised by WASA that so far for the year, over 120 customers across Trinidad and Tobago, especially north and central Trinidad…their water supply has been impacted as a result of vandalism and destruction to its infrastructure that prevents water from flowing into taps and the wounds of citizens,” he lamented.
Gonzales said T&TEC suffered $3 million in damage to its infrastructure.
“For example the cutting down of poles in Fyzabad, the cutting down of poles at Penal, the theft of cable at the Debe sub-station, the cable theft at St Mary’s sub-station and the cable theft at Pinto Road sub-station,” he added.