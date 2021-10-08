The ministry said the Covid-19 deaths were as follows:
• two elderly males with co-morbidities
• one elderly female with co-morbidities
• two middle-aged females with co-morbidities
• one young adult female with co-morbidities
This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 1,536.
So far this month, 52 people have died from the virus in Trinidad and two have died in Tobago.
Regarding the new Delta variant cases, the ministry noted nine of the ten additional cases had no travel history, five of the ten cases had contact with other positive cases, three of the ten cases had no contact with positive cases and one case was a deceased member of a household cluster.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the Delta variant in T&T to 42.
The ministry also reported 184 additional positive cases of the Covid-19 virus, increasing the Covid-19 count to 52,263.
There are now 4,224 active cases of the virus.
A total of 269 positive patients are currently hospitalised.
Of the 58 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, ten are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 14 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
To date, 592,570 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 23,563 people have received the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The ministry reported that 536,817 people have been fully vaccinated.