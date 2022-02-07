Six more deaths push Covid toll to 3,460

SIX more Covid-19 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health, taking the death toll from the virus to 3,460.
The ministry in its clinical update yesterday identified the deceased as:
Three elderly men and three elderly women
The comorbidities present in the deceased included diabetes, hypertension, lung disease, a history of strokes, and obesity.
No deaths were reported in Tobago last weekend.
The ministry also reported 505 additional Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total cases to 115,270.
Tobago recorded three new positive cases, taking the total active cases there to 436.
Active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stand at 20,396.
The ministry said 370 positive patients are in hospital, 101 are in step-down facilities, and 19,420 are in home self-isolation.
As of yesterday, 15 people were in the intensive care unit and eight in the high dependency unit at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
Twenty-one people are in hospital in Tobago.
To date, 694,910 people have been vaccinated while 682,243 have had either one dose or no dose of a vaccine.
A total of 115,561 people have received a booster dose or additional primary dose.
At the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 news conference on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram indicated that the ministry, informed by local and international data, has shortened isolation periods for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.
Previously, asymptomatic cases were required to isolate for 17 days - ten days from the initial swab and an additional seven days without symptoms.
Symptomatic patients were required to isolate for a total of 20 days - ten days after first experiencing symptoms, three days without experiencing symptoms, and an additional seven days. This has been in effect since 2020.
However, Parasram said this criterion would be updated, allowing asymptomatic patients to be discharged after ten days without symptoms.