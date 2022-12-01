THE captain and five-member crew on board a jack-up barge off Trinidad’s west coast had to be rescued yesterday after the vessel toppled and sank in the Gulf of Paria, with 900 barrels of diesel fuel aboard.
The vessel, Liftboat Daniela, owned by Trinity Liftboat Services Ltd, was located in the Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd’s North Field, off Point Fortin, when it developed a list while attempting to demobilise from the site around 8.30 a.m.
“List” is a nautical term to describe when a vessel takes on water and tilts to one side.
The six men on board the vessel made a decision to “abandon ship” as it capsized and sank to the sea floor, the Express was told. The incident triggered an emergency effort during which the captain and crew members were rescued and taken for medical evaluation.
Trinity Group of Companies stated in a release that its vessel was engaged in routine operations preparing for a departure from Heritage Petroleum’s well in its north acreage field when the list developed.
Trinity said shortly after the vessel developed a list, the vessel’s Captain made the safe decision to abandon ship, whereby all crew and personnel were evacuated to a nearby vessel which transported them back to the Base in Point Fortin.
No injuries were recorded, the company said. An hour later, Trinity stated Liftboat Daniela had capsized and was sitting on the sea floor.
Footage of the incident posted to social media showed the vessel toppled over in the deep water and partially submerged. Large tugs were involved in the dramatic rescue effort. Crew members were seen clinging on to the sinking vessel, while others were pulled from the rough waters.
Trinity said the vessel did not pose a risk to any of Heritage Petroleum’s platforms or installations.
Heritage Petroleum responded in a statement titled “Heritage not Responsible for Sinking Vessel”, stating it received an SOS and responded by rescuing persons on board the sinking vessel. “The rescued persons were taken to Marine Base and later transported for medical evaluation. The vessel was not in Heritage’s service at the time of the incident,” it stated.
The incident occurred on the fourth anniversary of the closure of State-owned Petrotrin, where 3,400 permanent employees were terminated.
The Ministry of Energy also issued a media release stating that barge was not contracted by Heritage and response efforts were being led by the owner of the vessel. Trinity was also moving to lift the structure from the seabed.
The ministry stated that systems were in place to ensure that there were no oil spills during the process, adding that approximately 900 barrels of diesel fuel were on board the vessel.
“Oil spill response equipment is on standby in the event a spill response is required,” the ministry stated. The Environmental Management Authority, ODPM, OSHA, Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and Maritime Services Division have all been informed. The ministry stated that an investigation was underway to determine what caused the incident.
Diving tragedy
The latest offshore mishap reminded citizens of the Paria tragedy on February 25 when five LMCS divers were sucked into a 30-inch undersea pipeline off the company’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility. Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry died in the incident while Christopher Boodram was the lone survivor. A Commission of Enquiry probing incident is now underway.
In a statement yesterday, a company named Trinity Exploration and Production (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd distanced itself from the offshore incident. The company stated, “It has come to our attention that, this morning, a marine vessel has overturned in the Gulf of Paria off the West Coast of Trinidad. Please be advised that neither Trinity Exploration and Production (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd, its affiliates nor its subsidiaries are in any way responsible or connected to this vessel and the associated incident.”