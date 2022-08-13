Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Anderson Peters

World javelin champion:

Anderson Peters

Six Trinidadians, including a police officer, were arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the ­incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters, which occurred on board the Harbour ­Master vessel on Wednesday in ­Grenada.

John Alexander, 55, a deckhand from Arima; Mikhail John, 35, a sailor from San Juan; Noel Cooper, 42, a captain; Lance Wiggins, 45, a sailor from Cocorite; and Sheon Jack, 28, a sailor from Cocorite, were all charged with one count each of grievous harm and stealing, the Royal Grenada Police Force said in a news release last night.

“Abiola Benjamin, 40 years, operations manager/police officer of Maraval was charged for assault on Peters,” it added.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged with ­causing harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters.

The men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday and will remain in police custody until their appearance before a magistrate.

Meanwhile, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, has condemned the assault on Peters.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mitchell said he had viewed the video of the altercation involving crew members of the Harbour Master and was “alarmed and troubled by what was shown”.

In the statement, it was noted that Peters had been treated for “minor injuries”.

The sportsman had returned to Grenada on Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the Men’s javelin at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“The facts are still unknown, but the persons involved are currently assisting the police with the ­investigation, which we expect will be swift.

“As a government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind, and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour.

“I wish Anderson, and all other persons injured during the altercation, a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained,” the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Grenada Olympic Committee said it joined with all of Grenada in “condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators”.

Officials representing the Harbour Master also condemned the attack.

In a media release, the management of the Harbour Master said the violence aboard the ship is disheartening to both the management and staff.

“We emphatically declare that we do not condone acts of violence of any kind. We understand the public’s concern and the overall sensitivity of the situation.

“Currently, the full details surrounding the incident are still forthcoming, but we are working with the relevant authorities to gain a clearer understanding of what occurred.

“The staff involved are being represented by attorneys Benjamin Hood, Cajeton Hood and Francis Paul, who will work to ensure there is an amicable resolution for all ­involved,” the release read.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHAKEDOWN TIME

SHAKEDOWN TIME

THE labour movement yesterday poised itself to issue a “clarion call” to public servants to soon take time to “rest and reflect”, as it warned the Government to reconsider its offer of a four per cent wage increase.

Following a “Journey for Justice” march through Port of Spain from 10 a.m. yesterday, union leaders called on workers to be ready to answer a call to take time for reflection, as the Government must be made to “feel” the impact of its position on wage negotiations.

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

A “young adult male” with no known comorbidities is the country’s latest Covid-19-related death, while new positive cases have climbed to 393.

In its daily clinical update yesterday, the Ministry of Health stated the fatality was recorded for the previous 24 hours, placing the country’s pandemic death toll at 4,071 people.

A total of 181 people are in hospital and 6,845 are in self-isolation.

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Armed with their bells, flutes and whistles, and sporting T-shirts with messages like “United In Struggle”, labour leaders and throngs of workers and supporters marched through the streets of Port of Spain to register their angst against the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer to public sector workers.

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Member of Parliament of Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe says to date 11 Crown Point land occupants were served eviction notices and refused to negotiate with the State for acquisition of their properties.

In a Facebook post yesterday, she said for every month the State is not allowed access to the earmarked space to carry out expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, taxpayers lose at least $5 million.

Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Six Trinidadians, including a police officer, were arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the ­incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters, which occurred on board the Harbour ­Master vessel on Wednesday in ­Grenada.

Recommended for you