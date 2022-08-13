Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Six Trinidadians, including a police officer, were arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters, which occurred on board the Harbour Master vessel on Wednesday in Grenada.
John Alexander, 55, a deckhand from Arima; Mikhail John, 35, a sailor from San Juan; Noel Cooper, 42, a captain; Lance Wiggins, 45, a sailor from Cocorite; and Sheon Jack, 28, a sailor from Cocorite, were all charged with one count each of grievous harm and stealing, the Royal Grenada Police Force said in a news release last night.
“Abiola Benjamin, 40 years, operations manager/police officer of Maraval was charged for assault on Peters,” it added.
Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged with causing harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters.
The men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday and will remain in police custody until their appearance before a magistrate.
Meanwhile, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, has condemned the assault on Peters.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Mitchell said he had viewed the video of the altercation involving crew members of the Harbour Master and was “alarmed and troubled by what was shown”.
In the statement, it was noted that Peters had been treated for “minor injuries”.
The sportsman had returned to Grenada on Tuesday after winning the silver medal in the Men’s javelin at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
“The facts are still unknown, but the persons involved are currently assisting the police with the investigation, which we expect will be swift.
“As a government, we unequivocally condemn violence of any kind, and call on all citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect to differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour.
“I wish Anderson, and all other persons injured during the altercation, a speedy recovery from the injuries sustained,” the statement read.
Earlier in the day, the Grenada Olympic Committee said it joined with all of Grenada in “condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators”.
Officials representing the Harbour Master also condemned the attack.
In a media release, the management of the Harbour Master said the violence aboard the ship is disheartening to both the management and staff.
“We emphatically declare that we do not condone acts of violence of any kind. We understand the public’s concern and the overall sensitivity of the situation.
“Currently, the full details surrounding the incident are still forthcoming, but we are working with the relevant authorities to gain a clearer understanding of what occurred.
“The staff involved are being represented by attorneys Benjamin Hood, Cajeton Hood and Francis Paul, who will work to ensure there is an amicable resolution for all involved,” the release read.