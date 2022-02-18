Sixth Summit of Heads of State: PM off to Qatar

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley leaves today for Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), a news release from the Office of the Prime Minister said yesterday.
The Prime Minister accepted the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to attend the summit.
The Gas Exporting Countries Forum, of which Trinidad and Tobago is a member, is an internationally recognised organisation which comprises the world’s leading gas producers.
The summit is expected to consider ways to enhance joint cooperation that can support and develop the natural gas industry in order to serve the interest of the producing and consuming countries.
The forum gives members the opportunity to discuss recent developments, trends, and policies on energy in general and on gas in particular while reaffirming their continued support to the objectives of the forum at the highest level.
Accompanying the Prime Minister will be Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.
The delegation will also include president of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, Mark Loquan, and chairman of Caribbean Airlines, Ronnie Mohammed, who will both pursue the country’s commercial interests during the trip.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister during Rowley’s absence from the country.