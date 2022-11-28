Sizzla ‘holding firm’

Sizzla

UNAPOLOGETIC: Reggae singer Sizzla performs at “Kings of The Earth” concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday night.

“Rastaman don’t apologise to no…”

That line from Jamaican reggae act Sizzla Kalonji (Miguel Collins) sent the massive crowd into an uproar at the “Kings of the Earth” concert, held on Saturday night, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Sizzla didn’t finish the lyrics to his controversial 2005 release “Nah Apologize”, the recording of which identifies “batty-boy” (homosexuals) as the group he refuses an apology.

The song, which remains banned in some territories, was the St Mary’s, Jamaica native’s response to calls from international LBGTQ groups for reggae and dancehall acts to apologise for their anti-gay lyrics.

“Fire fi dat,” Sizzla told his activated audience.

Backstage he doubled down on that sentiment, telling the Express homosexuality is “contrary to Caribbean culture” and there are more important issues facing the region’s people.

“We got more important things to do than to be supporting homosexualism, which is something contrary to our culture. It’s even in the Bible, you printed this Bible and give it to us in the schools and it’s all in the hotels. We read this Bible and it says it’s (homosexuality) not accepted by the Most High.

“That (homosexuality) is contrary to our culture. You can’t give us something that will not let us meditate right. You can’t force something on us that we as indigenous people do not accept.

“So, as it is thou shall not kill, you shall not have no homosexual in our nation it’s not going to be tolerated and that’s final,” an emotive Sizzla said.

Sizzla’s comments come on the heels of gay rights concerns at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Arab state and FIFA has cautioned team captains against wearing OneLove pro-gay-rights armbands under threat of receiving an immediate yellow card.

Sizzla says he would be truthful and demand mutual respect were he to encounter a gay fan of his music.

“I will tell him the truth. We do not accept homosexualism. We give you the respect for accepting the righteous words (of the music).

“Same way as you can respect me and accept this is righteousness you must accept when I say you must stop what you’re doing.

“On the stage we say the same thing, on the earth (face to face) we say the same thing. And it’s illegal in my country,” Sizzla said with great conviction before his management team brought the interview to an abrupt end.

Messages of love and unity

Earlier, Jamaican reggae legends Cocoa Tea (Calvin Scott), Louie Culture (Lewin Brown) and Capelton (Clifton Bailey III) all shared messages of love and unity during a string of entertaining performances that had the growing crowd bouncing. Anthony B (Keith Blair) did not appear as advertised.

Capelton was captivating. The Fireman, as the St Mary’s, Jamaica-born entertainer is fondly known, unfurled a string of hits from his extensive catalogue including: “Jah Jah City”, “That Day will Come”, “Slew Dem” and “Danger Zone”, among others. Capelton displayed his whimsical side when he later tickled as he set about “dashin’ ah fire” on all “wicked and evil” societal ills. “Mi dash fire on racism, sexism, cannibalism, vampirism, ice age, global warming, new world order,” Capelton said, sending the crowd into fits of laughter.

Their cheers grew louder when he turned his lyrical flamethrower on diseases, adding: “Watch meh again anthrax, smallpox, swine flu, bird flu, Ebola, chikungunya and most ultimately Covid-19”.

Sizzla, ending the show, was stellar. The prolific entertainer opened his set just before 2 a.m. with “Show us the Way” before changing tempos to his most requested song “Holding Firm”.

He went to perform from his long and impressive list of hits including: “Just One of Those Days”, “Give Me A try”, “Woman I Need You”, “Dem A Wonder”, “Dry Cry”, “Dem A Wonder” and “Black Woman and Child”, among others. Just after 3 a.m. with police officers on stage pointing at their watches, Sizzla ended with his breakthrough hit “Praise Ye Jah”.

“This is heaven. Where one or two are gathered the Most High is in the midst.

“Anywhere the people at, that’s heaven, because the people they are the ruler. I want to urge the people of Trinidad and Tobago to do good.

“Continue to hold yuh heads high. Continue to be happy with yourself and be positive in your thoughts, wake up with that vibration of love and reach out to other persons, help the person besides you to be much better.

“One person does not know everything, two heads are better than one, so continue to love,” Sizzla told the Express backstage.

