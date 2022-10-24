A MAN searching for bamboo stalks for Divali celebrations stumbled upon skeletal remains in St Margaret’s Village, near Claxton Bay, on Saturday.
A police report said around 11.45 a.m. the man had trekked in a bushy area off Ogeer Ali Street until he reached a structure known as “Old Gun Bunker”.
On looking inside of the bunker he observed the skeletal remains.
He contacted the police and PCs Seepaul and Seecharan of the St Margaret’s Police Station responded.
They trekked approximately half of a kilometre south off Ogeer Ali Street in an area overgrown with trees and bushes to the abandoned bunker where the skeletal remains were found.
The remains were removed and a post-mortem examination is expected to be done at the Forensics Science Centre on Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact the St Margaret’s police at 659-2530, or call the police emergency numbers at 999, 911, 555 or send the information via the TTPS app.
Cpl Jacob is continuing investigations.