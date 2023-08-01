THE man killed on Saturday night when he and his accomplices attempted to invade a house at Endeavour, Chaguanas, was identified yesterday as Mark Anthony Joseph, 25.
He worked as a security officer and lived in Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.
Police said his body was brought to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday morning and was positively identified by a close relative.
Other than confirming his name, age and address the relative did not have much to say other than: “I don’t know what happened. He used to work security.”
Joseph was killed around 8.10 p.m. on Saturday night when he and other men attempted to invade a home at Egypt Trace.
Police said the occupants of the house that night was a woman and her daughter.
The woman on hearing the men attempting to break into the house went to a room and armed herself with her husband’s licensed firearm. She called out to the intruders and demanded that they leave but police said they continued trying to break in.
The woman then opened fire, firing one round which struck Joseph in the head.
He died on the spot.
His accomplices all fled, leaving him dead at the door that they were trying to pry open.
The woman then contacted police and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded.
Officers also questioned the woman and seized the gun she used. Police said on Sunday that an investigation will be launched into whether the woman could be charged as she was not the holder of a firearm user’s licence (FUL), but added it was not likely given that she had been defending herself and her daughter at the time.