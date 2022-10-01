Slain security officer laid to rest

SLAIN security officer Jerry Winston Stuart, also known as “Bat” and “Shawn”, was celebrated as a father, mentor, shop steward and someone with a beautiful soul during his funeral yesterday.
His life was celebrated during an hour-long ceremony at Belgrove’s Funeral Home, Tacarigua, where both tributes and tears flowed freely.
His utility belt and boots were placed on top of his casket while an Allied Security officer stood adjacent to his coffin as a sentry.
Stuart, who had more than ten years’ service at Allied, was shot dead on September 19 in a robbery outside the Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine, San Fernando. Also killed was his colleague Jeffery Peters while another officer, Peola Baptiste, was critically injured.
Stuart’s daughter, Tyler Bates, who lives in the United States, struggled to hold back her emotions as she delivered the eulogy.
“Dad was always a loving, caring, protective and respective father,” she said.
Bates said when she first got the call about the passing of her father, she thought it was a bad dream until reality set in.
“All I could think of is why? Why him...all alone with nobody to hold him and then it hit me at once,” she said.
She recalled that she spoke to him every day as he asked about school and wanted her to attend university.
During July-August holidays she would visit her father in Trinidad.
“For summer break the first thing he got me was KFC. We would go to the movies, drive around and listen to radio and we caught up on things,” she said.
She also recalled that he always found a way to put a smile on her face as he laughed and joked with her.
“Now that you are gone, he is looking over my brother (Jahmare Nesbit) and I and the family wants to say thank you, dad, for loving us. Thank you to everyone for supporting us and pray for the female lone survivor,” said Bates.
Stuart’s fellow officers were then invited to pay tributes.
One by one they took the podium as they expressed their fondest memories of the man who was jokingly referred to as a loud mouth and a late comer.
“He was a brother and friend and he touched everybody,” said a female officer.
“He was a stalwart in Allied and he always had something good to tell yuh and nobody could say Stuart was bad,” she added.
“My name is officer Pinto! We rumble together, we cuss, we laugh, we cry and, well, he gone never to come back to the family, but with God’s blessings you all keep good. To God be the glory,” she said.
Another officer said: “I know Jerry since I come into the company. We worked nine months in one van. Both of us were unionised and he taught me what it was to be a union person.
“We had plenty battles with the company so let’s use this occasion as a way to continue the love. He come from love and he gave love in his own way and if you didn’t know, you missed out,” he added.