Sleepless in hot-zone ’Puna'

GANGLAND activity normally associated with neighbourhoods in East Port of Spain, Enterprise and even some parts of San Fernando has taken a foothold in Tunapuna, causing great worry among residents—so much so that many say they are unable to sleep at night.
The majority of residents polled last week in this town approximately 17 kilometres east of the capital city of Port of Spain said while robberies bothered them, what scared them more were the high numbers of murders.
“Senseless,” was how one woman described it.
“These young people who grew up with each other are now just angry. Where did that come from?” she asked.
With a population of roughly over 16,000, according to 2011 statistics, a total of five murders between August and October has not only caused the police but business interests and, of course, residents to sit up and take notice.
The Sunday Express visited Tunapuna last week to get a sense of what was truly happening there.
The community is a bustling one, with a mix of commercial and residential buildings.
At the time of our visit, businesses and residents appeared to be in the midst of Christmas preparations.
But there also appeared to be an underlying tension caused by a fairly recent and fairly close-together spate of murders within the community.
The spate of murders began on August 30, with the shooting death of Kester Warner at a car wash on St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
On September 2, his father, Kerwin Warner, 50, was killed; while the day before, Richard “Wally” Drayton, 50, was shot dead.
On October 29, the murders continued with the double homicide of brothers Nirmal Rambarran, 18, and Elvis Hernandez, 28, both gunned down at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.
There have also been several shootings.
Poverty of the mind
“Since my years in Tunapuna this is the worst,” said Steve, who works in a fabric store opposite the Tunapuna Fire Station.
“Listen. All them young fellas who is gang leaders... all of them went to school together while most of them eat from one another’s homes,” he said.
“I mean, all of their parents are friends so why are they enemies? I dunno. It must be have something in the food,” said an exasperated sounding Steve.
He continued, “We grew up old school but we let our children get away with s---.”
Another man who did not want to be named said, “I believe parents have a lot to do with it. Some mothers feel that they are young like their daughters and want to dress young like them, and there is no one doing the parenting. I don’t understand it at all,” he said.
“They want to fight over turf, yuh know...the Government road they want to die over,” he added.
He blamed it, however, not on poverty or a lack of resources, but on poverty of the mind.
Leevan, another resident, said things were okay about 20 years ago, but in the last ten years things began getting bad.
“It not going good at all, and like it is going to get even worse,” he said.
“Too much killing bro, too much killing because in Tunapuna they licking up people in cemeteries and pulling gun on people,” he said.
Leevan recalled the murders of Kester Warner, and his father Kerwyn Warner the next day.
“’Puna now is a hot zone and I could tell yuh it wasn’t always so, but them young boys and them trigger-happy and they have no heart or mind,” he said.
Darryl, a vendor, shared a similar sentiment.
“It having thing non-stop,” he said.
“It have things you all media people would not have heard of, as the victims didn’t die,” he said.
Darryl said the level of crime got really bad within the last ten years, but added that gunmen in Tunapuna tend to not attack those they consider innocent.
“That’s the only good thing with them. If yuh not in a gang, they go leave yuh alone,” he said.