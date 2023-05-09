SLIPPERY SILK

It was a postcard moment for the Kangaloo-Garcia family yesterday as President Christine Kangaloo conferred the prestigious gift of “silk” on her husband Kerwyn Garcia and her brother Colin Kangaloo.
The milestone for the family comes less than two months after Kangaloo was sworn in as this country’s seventh President on March 20, 2023 at the Grandstand of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
There was a light chuckle from the audience when Garcia received the official envelope of senior counsel status from his wife, the President.
A total of 18 attorneys were selected to receive senior counsel status but 17 were presented with their new status at a ceremony at the President’s House, St Ann’s. Incoming Law Association president Lynette Seebaran-Suite was not present due to the death of her mother.
Among the recipients were Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul and Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.
Two heads of State boards also received silk - Michael Quamina, chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Holdings Ltd, Heritage, and vice-chairman of Caribbean Airlines, and Terrence Bharath, chief executive officer (CEO) of Angostura Holdings Ltd.
In attendance were Acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Attorney General Reginald Armour.
In her speech, Kangaloo did not directly make mention of her husband and brother receiving silk but she emphasised that a process was undertaken which culminated in the award of silk to attorneys. Outlining the process, she said it begins with the Attorney General (AG), as the titular head of the Bar, inviting attorneys to apply for silk. He AG then consults with the Chief Justice, following which he makes recommendations to the Prime Minister who in turn advises the President on the attorneys who are to be awarded silk.
“At the end of the process, the President – whoever he or she may be – acts in accordance with Section 80 Sub-section 1 of the Constitution, and, on an occasion like today, formally confers senior counsel status to those upon whom he or she has been advised to do so,” she said.
Solemn duty of SC
President Kangaloo said the status of senior counsel carries with it tremendous responsibility as she expressed confidence that every silk recipient will continue to provide the requisite guidance and assistance to all young practitioners and those who have chosen to study the law.
“This is your solemn duty. I have no doubt that you understand the enormity of it and that you are all up to the challenge,” she said.
She added, “Today is not only about heavy responsibilities, however. It is also about celebrating this significant and happy milestone in your careers.
You have all worked extremely hard, year after year, in matters and in circumstances which have challenged and stretched you to the limits of your professional abilities and today, your profession recognises and celebrates your efforts.”
The President noted that Seebaran-Suite was unable to attend due to a loss in her family and separate arrangements would be made for her to receive her award.
AG: Fair and
transparent
Speaking to the media after the ceremony, AG Armour, when questioned by the Express, said he was not prepared to disclose how many attorneys had applied for silk.
The AG also emphasised that he had consulted with the Chief Justice before he made his recommendations to the Prime Minister.
He said he also spoke to Seebaran-Suite who recused herself because she was being considered and she passed that baton to other senior members.
He said there was a “fair, transparent, consultative” process.
Armour noted there has been a call for a review of the senior counsel award process as he noted that when he was Law Association president he participated in that.
He said what was very evident from the number of persons conferred with silk is that the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and the Law Association engaged in an exercise for wide cross-representation of members- people who practise at the Civil Bar, commercial, public law, industrial relations.
He said non-advocates were also included — persons who are not traditional advocates before the court who excel in their particular field of endeavour such as attorneys Dipnarine Rampersad and Bernard Shephard.
Senior counsel Israel Khan has filed an action against the Attorney General, seeking the High Court’s intervention to determine, amongst other things, “whether the appointment of attorney-at-law to the rank of senior attorney on the recommendation/request by the Prime Minister or acting in accordance with or advice of the Cabinet is inconsistent with the Constitution and thus null and void”.
The matter will come up in mid-July before Justice Davindra Rampersad.
On December 30, 2011, President George Maxwell Richards presented silk to 16 lawyers including then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan.
Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice of Appeal Wendell Kangaloo were also awarded silk.
There was controversy in the legal fraternity about judges receiving silk and a week later Archie and Kangaloo returned their instruments of silk to the President.
Then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley called for urgent reform of the archaic rules that govern how lawyers are made into senior counsel as he described Persad-Bissessar’s award of silk to herself as a “vulgarity” and an “abuse” of process.
SILK AWARDEES
1. Kerwyn Garcia
2. Colin Kangaloo
3. Michael Quamina
4. Terrence Bharath
5. Anthony Vieira
6. John Heath
7. Joan Honore-Paul
8. Ronnie Bissessar
9. Larry Lalla
10. Lesley Ann
Lucky-Samaroo
11. Jason Mootoo
12. Rajiv Persad
13. Rishi Dass
14. Ravi Rajcoomar
15. Dipnarine Rampersad
16. Bernard Shephard
17. Ida Eversley
18. Lynette Seebaran-Suite (to be conferred at
another time)