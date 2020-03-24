The decomposing body of a man with the throat slit was found down a precipice at Fyzabad on Monday.
The man, not yet identified by police, was found by a labourer cutting grass at Forest Reserve.
Around 9.20 a.m. the labourer detected a foul odor in that area. He made a check and observed a body lying on its torso clad in a black long sleeved jersey and black three quarter pants, covered with bamboo about ten feet down a steep decline.
Police were contacted and ASP Ramdeen, Insps Corrie, Neemai and Putkoo, PCs Sagar and Hospedales of S.W.D.T.F. responded.
The district medical officer told police that body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the throat was slit.
Officers of Homicide Region Three are continuing investigations.