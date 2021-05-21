Slow but steady start across RHAs

There was a slow but steady start to the administering of the Sinopharm vaccine across various regional health authorities (RHAs) yesterday.
Though there were no crowds of people as compared to the start of the of the AstraZeneca programme, people did show up in numbers at the Arima district health facility.
When the Express visited the Arima health centre, there was a long line of people waiting to be vaccinated.
Some people told the Express they made appointments to get the vaccine since two weeks ago.
Though they did not get the AstraZeneca vaccine in time, many people were very optimistic to be receiving the Sinopharm vaccine.
Additionally, only people with appointments who came at the specific time of their appointments were allowed to line up.
There were persons who came before their appointed time, but they were told by health officials to join the line only when it was their time.
This was done to ensure there were not too many people crowding the entrance.
Police were present at the facility to ensure the lines were managed and people were sufficiently spaced.
However, competing in numbers were the lines of people waiting to be tested for Covid-19.
The Express observed there were many people waiting under the tent assigned for Covid-suspected cases.
Several ambulances arrived at the hospital with persons suspected to have contracted the virus.
Communication problem
Over at the La Horquetta Health Centre, the scene was much different.
There were fewer people present yesterday. However, many elderly people complained that they were left confused without little communication from health workers.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, one elderly woman said her appointment was scheduled for last Tuesday.
However, she was unable to receive her first shot of the vaccine because the first rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine had already been stopped.
The continuation of the national vaccine programme continued yesterday. However, this time only the Sinopharm vaccine was being administered.
According to the Ministry of Health, eligible persons could have started making appointments for the Sinopharm vaccine from Wednesday by either calling or sending a WhatsApp message to numbers provided.
However, like the elderly woman, several other elderly persons told the Express that attempts to contact the health centre via the numbers were futile, as no one answered the phone. Thus, many people showed up the health centre, hoping their previous appointments would still be valid.
People who got new appointments had less of a wait at the La Horquetta Health Centre yesterday.
After walking out of the health centre pain-free, one elderly woman told the Express: “I got through easily. I feel nothing. I am fine. After I got the shot, they just asked me if I feel dizzy, any pain in my arm or anything, and I said no. And they told me I’m free to go.”
Unlike persons who received their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the woman said she was not kept for a 30-minute observation.
Calls by the hundreds
At the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, only persons with new appointments were given their Sinopharm shots yesterday.
One healthcare worker told the Express the facility would administer doses to 130 persons per day. Up until last night, fewer than 100 people had received their first shot of the Sinopharm vaccine from the health centre.
The nurse also said hotlines dedicated for people to make an appointment to get their vaccine would be operational starting Monday.
The Arima district health facility, La Horquetta Health Centre and the St Joseph Enhanced health Centre are all North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) facilities.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said, “We anticipate that (the number of people) might increase by tomorrow (today.) At lunchtime we had about 400 persons and we have been inundated with calls and WhatsApp messages. A lot of calls, in the hundreds.”
And at the Barataria and Morvant health centres, which fall under the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), there was no rush for vaccines either.