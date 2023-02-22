Slow mas in Sando

THIS year’s Carnival was dubbed the ‘Mother of All Carnivals’, but that was not the feel at yesterday’s Parade of the Bands in San Fernando.
There was just a sprinkling of spectators lining the route outside the judging point at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts when the first band Lionel Jagessar and Associates paraded before the judges just after 1 p.m.
Noticeable among the bands was the absence of the array of beads masqueraders as well as spectators had grown accustomed to.
However, feathers were the order of the day, and this was most noticeable in Jagessar’s presentation Unforgettable in honour of the family patriarch Lionel Snr, who passed away last September.
Sticking with their traditional theme of Indian Mas, Unforgettable featured five sections with an array of strong colours; bright orange and yellow, yellow and green, gold and purple, blue, white and gold, white with gold and orange trimmings, and red, white and black, all with accompanying feathers of different colours.
After being judged, matriarch Rosemarie told the Express that the presentation came about with its name because her husband was the most unforgettable man she knew.
“It’s not about competition, but more to showcase his creativity and honour his life”, Rosemarie said.
She added: “You don’t prepare for death but I had to prepare because they gave us a time for Lionel.”
Following Jagessar, there was a long lull before the second band, BMan and Lord St Fusion Family Events, paraded before the judges at around 2.55 p.m.
Their presentation, Fleets Ashore in Wakanda, spoke to UN fleets arriving in Wakanda in a bid to get the Jewel of Wakanda, but unable to accomplish that they then decide to join forces with the people and celebrate.
One section portrayed army green tops and shorts with black boots and red berets, while another was decked out in Navy white while spraying powder.
Fleets Ashore in Wakanda was followed in quick order by June Andrews, Anton Duncan & Associates’ The Last Dance – a tribute to Henry Thomas and Errol Ransome; Just Illusions’ Dansé Dansé; and Sheanna Alleyne & Associates’ The Legend of the Blue Bamboo.
The Last Dance was another traditional Indian Mas presentation while Dansé Dansé featured five aspects of dance. The first was the King of the drums (rhythm King), followed by the Sambista – the Queen of Samba and her samba dancers, the flamenco Spanish dancers, belly dancers and the Moko Jumbie dancers.
Another lull followed, this time for about 75 minutes, before the sixth band, Fireworks Promotions, with their 2023 presentation Ascendance – A Journey Through Time, faced the judges.
Feathers also featured heavily in this presentation, as the blue costumes came decorated with blue headpieces with white and blue feathers; red costumes with one large red feather surrounded by smaller bright orange and yellow feathers; and black costumes sprinkled with silver trimmings and waistbands, with black feathered headpieces.
As the evening wore on the crowd began to grow, but more along the Rienzi-Kirton Highway in the vicinity of the training ground at Skinner Park as spectators sought shade under the trees, and it grew even more as one moved northward along Cipero Street, with spectators opting to be close to restaurants, bars and refreshment booths while receiving some respite from the sun.
At 5.30 p.m., reigning Large Band of the Year, Kalicharan Mas, was yet to face the judges.
Their presentation Reset also featured a significant amount of feathers, with purple and blue, multi-coloured, glittering dark green, costumes complemented with a variation of pink, green and orange, magenta and purple feathers.