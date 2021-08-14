AFTER ONE YEAR of his second term in office, the Prime Minister’s approval rating is off to a sluggish start at 47 per cent.
This is the slowest start in public opinion when compared to the previous two administrations, a national poll commissioned by the Trinidad Express Newspapers and conducted between August 3 and 12, 2021, by methodology data analytics firm Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS), led by Nigel Henry, has found.
“The Prime Minister’s efforts are best received by those who are more concerned with the Covid-19 pandemic than any other issue. His approval rating within that group is 67 per cent,” states the poll. Conversely, his approval rating among citizens who are more concerned with crime, the economy or other issues is just 33 per cent, it adds.
It’s no surprise that the poll found the raging Covid-19 is uppermost in the minds of citizens and for the second year running, as it is cited more often than any other issue facing the country by those who participated in the poll.
However, the poll notes that the consensus around the Government’s positive handling of the pandemic that buoyed it to re-election last year has now eroded with less than half (43 per cent) of the population still satisfied with the Government’s overall handling of the pandemic, leaving 36 per cent dissatisfied and 21 per cent unsure or having no opinion.
“This is a marked deterioration when compared to responses to the same question last year, when 74 per cent was satisfied, only 20 per cent dissatisfied and six per cent unsure,” the poll states.
On a positive note, citizens are in favour of the Government’s decision to re-open borders, with 50 per cent in favour of it. “This is a marked reversal of public opinion. At this time last year, only 30 per cent wanted the borders to be re-opened to its own nationals, with the vast majority (66 per cent) preferring only case-by-case exceptions to repatriation,” the poll states.
On the critical issue of vaccine hesitancy, the poll found the vast majority of the adult population (70 per cent) is either already vaccinated or intends to be vaccinated.
On the other hand, less than 60 per cent of younger persons in the 18-39 year age group are prepared to take the vaccine, the poll found.