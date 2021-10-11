SLOW START

It was a slow first day in the country’s safe zones.
Restaurants and bars which reopened their doors under the safe zone policy were hopeful yesterday that as the days go by, the number of customers coming to their establishments will increase.
Safe zone locations like gyms, cinemas, restaurants, water parks and casinos are now open to people fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
People with medical deferrals and exemptions will be accommodated.
At Passage to Asia on Ariapita Avenue in Port of Spain, customer Kavita Boodram and her family were having lunch.
“It felt so good to come out and exhale after not having in-house dining for over five months. We are ready to go back to some kind of normalcy. While my family and I missed having a glass of wine, we fully understand why it is not possible,” she told the Express.
Customer Karen Sookai said she was elated to be able to dine in a restaurant again.
“I agree with this safe zone policy cause it is unfair that the vaccinated should be held to ransom because persons refuse to get vaccinated for whatever reason. Don’t get me wrong, vaccination is a choice but the vaccinated need to enjoy the simple things in life, like going out with family,” she said.
Restaurant staff members examined customers’ vaccination and ID cards as the day went on.
At Buzo Osteria Italiana restaurant on Warner Street in Port of Spain, general manager Francis Oliver said the opening day was not bad as the restaurant had 40 people dining for the afternoon period and reservations were being made for dinner service.
Oliver noted that reservations are also being made for the rest of the week which is a positive sign.
“We are grateful to reopen and serve our customers again. There was just a slight hiccup yesterday as some foreigners came with their children under 12 to dine, but when we explained the policy that the Government had in place, they understood and ordered the food for takeaway instead,” Oliver said.
He said all staff were not out as yet as some had only received their first vaccination dose.
The DACHIN Group of Companies, which includes Rizoni’s, Texas De Brazil and Jaxx in MovieTowne at Invaders Bay, reopens later this week as operational preparation is still under way in keeping with all of the public health regulations.
Director Ryan Chin said: “From a guest point of view you must have two shots and two weeks from that (to be fully vaccinated) and we have a database that keeps reservations so we can retain all that information so once you come back you don’t have to take out (your vaccination) card every single time.”
Chin expressed disappointed that the restaurants aren’t allowed to serve alcohol but hoped Government will reconsider this.
Glenn Diaz, manager at Frankie’s on the Avenue, expressed concerns about the guidelines.
“To a consumer it may not make much sense because first I have to come present vaccination card with ID to get in, buy a drink and go home but other places I don’t have to present anything. Well, half a loaf better than none but don’t know what size of loaf we will be getting this time,” he lamented.
MovieTowne’s marketing manager Dionne Williams told the Express that yesterday’s numbers were encouraging and the cineplex was optimistic box office receipts will pick up day by day.
“Over the last few days our social media pages have been flooded with enquiries about ticket sales which is a good sign. We have had a steady flow of patrons throughout the day and anticipate an after-work crowd. Of course, as our highly anticipated (No Time To Die) opens on Thursday we expect large numbers,” Williams said.
Tough time for bars
There was no real joy for bar owners yesterday.
President of the Bar Keepers and Operators Association Satesh Moonasar noted that while many are doing everything to reopen safely, several bar operators have deferred opening until after Divali celebrations on November 4.
He said there were plans to approach the Government to review the takeaway policy.
In a phone interview yesterday, Moonasar said: “Everybody is doing what they have to do to reopen. Cleaning, washing down and sanitising the drinking establishments. People are still preparing for patrons. Some bar operators are opening after Divali.”
He said: “It’s not ideal but a work in progress. A step in the right direction. Business might pick up in the coming weeks. We are working on getting the takeaway policy lifted as soon as possible. We will try our best to work with the present situation.”
He said he did not open his bars in Central Trinidad.
“But I will open by the end of the week. I am looking forward to seeing some of my old friends.”
In Barataria, Nari’s On D’Avenue proprietor Ramsingh “Nari” Lala said he opened yesterday and “things are very slow. It might pick up later on.”
A bar on Independence Square reopened while another on Henry Street, Port of Spain, remained closed.
At least two bars were open in St James but there was a small number of customers at both.
At Oasis Casino, proprietor Allan Bhaggan said he did not open the bar.
“The bar section remains closed since it’s hard to regulate people who are just going to buy a beer. It was not worth selling beers until more people got vaccinated. We opened the casino. Only about a third of our staff...about ten people turned up because they were not vaccinated. Our patronage went down tremendously. I supported my staff during the first and second lockdowns, but I could not help them during the third lockdown. We will be allowed to open only to vaccinated customers.”
Bhaggan added: “About 25 customers turned up to the casino by 2 p.m. This morning we had about two people. We had to turn away a few patrons because they were not vaccinated. I am appealing to people...Let’s get the country moving again.”
Bhaggan said the country might be considering hosting Carnival 2022, but for it to be successful an overwhelming number of people have to get vaccinated.
He said: “If we have fun in the sun like Miami, we can kill people. That’s the harsh reality. I got vaccinated. My children got vaccinated. I am begging people to get vaccinated.”
Casino employee Keston James said: “I am happy to be back at work. I got cramps from lying down at home all day. And my finances were going down. I missed the buzz in the casino. I missed my boss and my co-workers. I thank Mr Bhaggan for helping us as best as he could.”
Quiet day for cops
For the Police Service, yesterday was “business as usual”.
Speaking with the Express, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted that about 65 police officers collected ticket books for the new offences from the Government Printery and the books were distributed throughout all nine policing divisions.
He once again noted that over 2,000 police officers have been fully vaccinated and therefore, the units have already been selected to patrol the safe zones.
“While we were out there, Monday was mostly quiet as a lot of the businesses were not open in the safe zone so (today) and (tomorrow) the officers will be out in full force,” Jacob said.
He said a lot of time was spent on the administrative aspect of enforcing the “safe zones” yesterday and he ensured that all officers got their IDs to carry out duties.
—additional reporting by Alexander Bruzual