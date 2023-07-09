Given that the majority of illicit firearms entering the Caribbean are coming from the United States, Caricom countries should stand with Mexico on the issue.
So said Dawne J Spicer, executive director of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force in Trinidad and Tobago.
Spicer was a panellist at Thursday’s webinar, hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI), in collaboration with The Institute of International Relations, the Caribbean Policy Consortium and the American Bar Association (BAR), Criminal Justice Section, which focused on the theme “Taking the profit out of illicit trafficking of firearms in Latin America and the Caribbean”.
Mexico filed an appeal in March in a civil lawsuit against US-based gun manufacturers, looking to crack down on the trafficking of weapons to powerful drug cartels.
A US judge last September dismissed the US$10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold US gun makers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of deadly weapons across the border.
Spicer highlighted key findings which noted that the rate of violent deaths in Caricom member states is almost three times the global average.
“Case study research in the Bahamas, Barbados and Jamaica reveals that firearm-related violence imposes significant public health and economic burdens on Caribbean communities and societies,” Spicer said.
“The third key finding is that legal civilian firearm ownership is tightly regulated in the region, which is a very good thing, so it makes it a bit easier to understand what is illicit in the region because the legitimate firearms are so closely monitored through legislation. The fourth key finding based on seizure is that the vast majority of illicit firearms circulating in the Caribbean are handguns.”
Spicer said most of the arms and ammunition confiscated, mainly in Jamaica and The Bahamas, have come from the US.
“The fifth key finding is that the US domestic market is a major source of illicit firearms and ammunition in the Caribbean, and it’s likely the largest source in some states and territories,” she said.
Spicer said evidence suggests privately made firearms currently represent only a small percentage of illicit firearms in the region. “The final key finding is that the true extent of their proliferation is unknown due to under-reporting and other data limitations. And the seventh key finding is that firearms and ammunition are trafficked from the US to the Caribbean via commercial airlines, postal maritime shipping companies and fast parcel services.
“So, again, it’s important to make sure that the details are kept so that there’s marking and tracing of firearms, both legitimate firearms and illicit firearms. There may be new markets for them, or traffic is paramount, but it’s important to make sure that everyone can trace where the firearms are going,” she said.
Spicer said the implementation of the goals of the Caricom firearms roadmap will require resources and human and technological collaboration amongst national, regional and international entities or agencies.
“So, to fight this, it really needs a lot of collaboration and reliance on all of us doing our part. The creation of joint mechanisms, such as task forces and specialised training, increasing ballistics, other types of forensics and the types of investigations that would allow law enforcement to target elicits, trafficking and firearms,” Spicer said.
The United States’ appointment of a co-ordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions will help address the problem, but more can be done, Spicer added.
Reckless sales
practices
Jonathan Lowy, founder and president of Global Action on Gun Violence, said much of the gun trafficking results from the deliberate actions and practices of gun manufacturers, distributors and gun dealers.
“For over 20 years, the gun industry has known that almost all crime guns are sold by a small percentage of gun dealers. About five per cent of dealers sell about 90 per cent of crime guns.
“The manufacturers know who these dealers are. They choose to supply them without any reasonable safeguards or standards. The gun industry also knows that many of these dealers who are supplying all the crime guns use reckless or illegal practices to supply straw buyers and traffickers who feed the criminal market,” Lowy said.
He added, “Unfortunately, law enforcement in the US tends to focus on the individual gun traffickers, and they do not go after the gun dealers or manufacturers who supply those traffickers. The more effective solution is to cut off the crime gun pipeline at the industry source.”
Alejandro Celorio from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico said civilians in Mexico are committing crimes with military-style weapons trafficked from the US. “Between 70 and 80 per cent of the weapons found in Mexico are of American origin.
“Some of them come from Europe. but they were imported from Europe into the US and then trafficked into Mexico. For decades, the government of Mexico has worked with the US government...and we are increasing efforts to try to seize more firearms at their southern border, southbound into Mexico, to prosecute the crime of illicit trafficking,” Celorio said, adding that the US and Mexico have worked together to reinforce their infrastructure.
“We have deployed several resources to both sides of that country. But the flow of weapons keeps coming.
“Both governments have done their share in trying to stop the illicit trafficking of weapons, prosecute traffickers and those criminals that bear them, and use them to destroy, harm, or kill,” he said.