Smaller gangs a growing threat

A number of new criminal gangs have emerged in the country over the past six months.
Trinidadians are facing threats of murder, extortion, robbery and violence from not only members of larger gangs such as “Rasta City” or “Muslim”.
There is a growing threat from smaller gangs whose activities are focused along the East-West Corridor, as well as communities in the Central and Eastern divisions, senior police officers have confirmed to the Sunday Express.
Police data and senior police sources also indicate there are now about 140 gangs in operation throughout the country.
Years ago, police data showed there were about 92 gangs operating in the country, with almost 1,700 members.
But officers say this number has increased over the years.
Of the 140 or so criminal gangs operating today, there are about eight “main ones”, the Sunday Express was told.
They go by the titles Tyson, Muslim, Rasta City, EBG (Everybody Gets It), SIXX(6), Seven, Boombay Gang and Police.
These gangs are involved mainly in the drug trade, firearms trade and armed robberies.
They also are the main perpetrators of incidents like shooting, arson, extortion, kidnapping and murder.
The gangs are also involved in crimes like human trafficking and illegal quarrying, the Sunday Express was told.
However, there are several smaller gangs in operation throughout the country.
They include the Bat, Ztekk and Big Fish gangs.
One group even called themselves “Batman”, police said.
Other smaller gangs just go by the name of the area they operate in, such as 9th Street, St Paul, Maloney and La Horquetta.
The smaller groups tend to run illegal activities within certain communities, with some operations limited only to certain streets.
They conduct robberies, larcenies and drug sales.
Despite their size, they are still considered dangerous as these groups are armed.
And with reports of home invasions and armed robberies seeing a spike in recent weeks, the prevalence of such gangs is concerning to senior police officials.
Last week, the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) sent a memo to employees advising staff members about their attire while delivering mail in certain communities.
Dated May 16, it was addressed to delivery leaders and delivery officers, and recommended that workers stay away from clothing or items bearing the numbers, five, six, seven, eight and nine, as these numbers represent rival gangs.
The circular said, “In an effort to protect the lives of our delivery officers and on advice of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) with immediate effect delivery officers are not to wear and or carry any item, clothing, shoes, caps, handbags, umbrellas or any other paraphernalia while out on delivery bearing the numbers; ‘5’, ‘6’, ‘7’, ‘8’ and ‘9’ as these numbers represent different gangs across communities namely; Tyson, Rasta City, EBG (Everybody Gets It), SIXX(6), Boombay Gang and Police. This has become necessary due to the accelerated gang-related shootings, reprisals, and other incidents within several communities, personnel are kindly asked to adhere to this policy to maintain their personal security and safely deliver the mail.”
Call for gang culture on
top cops’ agenda
In a statement on Friday, police said they had seen the memo and reached out to TTPost management to discuss the matter.
“The TTPS has taken note of the issue and we would like to assure the business community, as well as members of the public that we will increase our efforts and channel our resources with the aim of dismantling said gangs, who impinge on the everyday lives of citizens.
“The public will also see increased patrols and higher visibility in the affected communities, which acts as a deterrent to lawless conduct,” the police statement said.
With the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police expected to meet in Trinidad tomorrow, criminologists and security experts are advising that gang culture be a prioritised item on the agenda.
Former head of the National Operations Centre and strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah told the Sunday Express gang culture has been a part of the Caribbean for years.
However, he believes there is currently a resurgence of the gang culture.
“There is a driven passion both by young boys and girls, young men and women and leaders within communities and villages, more so marked territories to be identified with and be part of a gang. The underpinning issue here is identity and protection.
“My research has also recognised the statement from the US Department of Justice’s description of gangs, cross-referencing this statement with the existence on the ground in the country, there is an alarming similarity,” Heerah said.
The statement he referenced indicated that modern street gangs can be described as new urban tribes.
The statement said, “They consist of groups of people possessed of a common language, culture or territory; the bonds that hold the groups together revolve around the attitudes that members have toward each other and behaviour patterns of cooperation and mutual assistance that demonstrate those attitudes. Gangs claim territory and boundaries (this may be streets, neighbourhoods or even buildings), have their own internal organisations, make their own rules, conduct rites of passage, operate in the common interest, and identify themselves as a people separate from the rest of society.
“Many gangs and gang members share numerous characteristics, including: (1) a code of conduct; (2) selective membership; (3) loyalty to group above all else; (4) frequently violent initiation rites; (5) no respect for law, no fear of jail; (6) use of totems or paraphernalia to show membership; (7) unique tattoos, colours, clothing, jewellery; (8) involvement in crimes to make money; (9) internal organisation and structure; (10) use of violence to achieve ends; (11) unique funeral rites; and (12) unique methods of communicating.”
‘Drive and passion
for fast money’
“So you can see how pertinent it is, especially to the situation we are currently experiencing in this country. Present information surfacing has confirmed a proliferation of small pockets of gangs all over the country, further stressing and stretching the resources of the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service).
“There is a drive and a passion for ‘fast money’, therefore, these small gangs have now taken to a life of crime. There is a business and a market, these gang members are the workers, the operators, those who are competing in the space. Do not dismiss the rise and increase of home invasions,” Heerah said.
“Organised criminal gangs are seeing this as a soft target and easy cash. Threats of violence against small business owners have also increased; these smaller gangs are targeting the business owners and would threaten their lives and properties to pay up (taxing) or face the consequences. The latter is extortion, plain and simple.”
Is there a link between these smaller gangs and the main gangs that exist? Heerah believes there is.
“Information is there is. These smaller gangs are the franchised branches that have been allowed to keep their names and their codes, but are controlled by the ‘head office’. These are some of the contributors that have underlined the realisation that we are now a gang culture.
“These gangs are so organised, including the smaller ones, that they have established legitimate links and registered legitimate businesses, and have secured legitimate contacts both in the private and public sectors.
“It is my advice that the TTPS begins to examine the living organism that is the gang culture. The socio-economic dominance, the ideology and the influence. My research has shown that this issue is a regional issue and existing far and wide across all of our Caribbean countries,” Heerah said.
Criminologist Darius Figuera expressed similar opinions.
However, he believes the splintering was due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the deaths of known gang leaders and community leaders, as well as the state of the economy.
“What we are seeing is that the system we had in place prior, in which the main gangs were conducting operations, that was disrupted due to the pandemic. When things were locked down, there was a strain to the main gangs, and persons who were accustomed to getting money and handouts for their roles in these operations were no longer receiving funding or such opportunities.
“So much so that they decided to break off and go into business for themselves, and the main gangs ended up splintering. In fact, in 2022, it was said that the Police Service had knowledge of at least 134 active gangs operating in the country,” he told the Sunday Express.
“Gone are the days when it was only Rasta City and Muslim gangs. Now you have several slivers of operations. Gangs with names that most people don’t even know because some are just operating on their blocks. But the problem is that there exists a heavy and easy access to illegal firearms, especially automatic rifles.”
He noted that this led to an increase in violence and reports of criminal activities, including robberies, home invasions and larcenies as these smaller gangs are competing for turf and “business”.
“So these smaller gangs are now operating with firearms, and while they have no real impact on the overall models for the illegal transnational trade, because everyone has to eat, you are seeing more instances of violence. And armed with automatic weapons, you are seeing more and more instances where there are multiple fatalities from one attack,” Figuera said.
Forced to suspend deliveries
in dangerous areas
Last week, president of the Postal Workers Union Shellon Trim noted that over the last ten years, there have been at least 250 reports of postal officers being attacked, especially while delivering cheques.
He noted there has yet to be a report of a fatality; however, in trying to ensure this is maintained, he said he was in support of the advice given by TTPost.
“TTPost workers are in every part of T&T. So some of these areas have become so dangerous that they were forced to suspend deliveries in quite a few areas. Even with what the police would have advised us, it is telling of the times we are working in. ’Cause as much as we want to serve the public to the best of our ability, we cannot put the lives of the members at risk. So the association is in support of what was circulated.”
He noted he had experienced a shooting himself in Trincity while working, and that recently, workers in Tunapuna were told they could no longer serve Warren Street as they were not welcome there.
He also said that in certain districts in Laventille, gang members had indicated that for postal workers’ safety, they ought to send women and not men to the area.
In 2022, then-acting commissioner of police McDonald Jacob told the Express that there were an estimated 134 gangs, with segments in the different parts of Trinidad and Tobago.
Soon after, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the ministry and law enforcement agencies under its purview had not engaged in any discussions or negotiations of any kind with reputed, suspected or known gang leaders in any attempt to broker a pact through the use of State contracts.
“This is not the policy of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and it has not happened,” he said.
He said the Government was aware of the current crime situation and, in particular, the issue of serious violent crimes which are mainly driven by gang activity.
He said the ministry, through law enforcement agencies, had chosen to enforce the relevant laws to control their activities and to implement several other strategies to mitigate gang operations.