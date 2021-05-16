Smelly Sellier Street dump

The community of Sellier Street says it has fallen victim to a growing problem of illegal dumping, causing distress to many residents who are forced to endure the unpleasant sights and smells brought to its roadways.
Rotting food, bottles, boxes and thousands of miscellaneous items are stacked along the sides of this roadway in St Augustine. On weekends and at least two days a week, residents say, pounds of waste are heaped at its corners awaiting collection from garbage disposal services.
Opposite the decomposing mess lives one ailing woman who faces the worst of the scent and accompanying rodents that feed from the debris.
“My sister lives right behind and she is very sick. My sister is a cancer patient and I told her she cannot be dealing with these stresses in addition to her health,” said one resident who contacted the Express via telephone last week.
According to the resident, who did not wish to be named, dumping of illegal garbage occurs with such frequency that the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation’s collection efforts fail to adequately address the problem. Situated parallel to the Eastern Main Road, in a highly commercial area, garbage is dumped daily by some within the community and worsened by passers-by, he said.
“People from the area come down with their vehicles and throw their garbage on the roads and every day it continues to heap day by day. The garbage in question is coming from the community. It is not nice. At the moment, there is an off-road where residents bring out their garbage and leave it there. When other people pass and see garbage in piles, they think they can bring theirs as well,” he said.
As a result, he said the heaping waste has attracted hundreds of rodents to the community.
“What is happening, too, is the garbage is blown by the wind and goes into the public drainage and it is not cleaned by bodies like CEPEP. Every day there is one homeless gentleman and a number of rodents, rats and other animals that come out and scatter the garbage. The rodents are multiplying. We even had a dog who died from rats urinating on the dog food,” he said.
Desperate for a resolution, he said he visited the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation to request assistance on several occasions in 2020. The corporation, he said, did not intervene. He also attempted to determine who the councillor for the area was, but was unsuccessful. As a result, he said he considered purchasing his own signage to deter dumping.
“Last year I went to the regional corporation to beg them to do something. The authorities are doing nothing. It is a very high-commercial area and it is falling on deaf ears. It must start with the corporation; we can’t do anything without their aid. As a citizen, I am thinking of going when businesses reopen and buying my own banner to say ‘Stop dumping in this area’,” he said.
To combat the problem, residents are suggesting that signage be installed at the site. Additionally, the resident said the corporation’s presence in the community would further deter dumping.
“All they would have to do is put up signage or introduce some sort of fine to stop this, but they do absolutely nothing. I think the corporation should send a litter warden and speak to the community. If the corporation could ask that these residents acquire their own drums and post signage at the area asking that people stop dumping, that would be ideal. It would significantly deter them from doing that,” he said.
ACTION
The Express contacted councillor for the area, Corey Selvon, for a response.
Selvon said the illegal dumping remains an issue of concern within the community and by extension throughout Trinidad and Tobago. He said the area in question is visited weekly by the corporation’s compacting team. However, when the area is cleaned, he said dumping quickly resumes.
“Illicit dumping is a problem that I face in my area and a problem that we face at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation in general and, by extension, all of Trinidad. People dump stuff in rural areas and even as you can see in built-up areas such as St Augustine. Our compactor service, the dump truck, goes to that area three times a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and they clean that area. Every time we clean, people dump. It is a problem that we are facing,” he said.
In response to this growing problem, he said a beautification initiative was started by the corporation. The planting of trees and posting of signage, he said, serve as a deterrence to those who may be tempted to dump refuse in these areas.
“What I have done is started a sustainable environmental initiative and I am working with communities all throughout the electoral district. We partner with the community itself to try and solve the problem. What we will do is not just clean up but engage in activities like tree-planting and putting up signs. While this is not the plaster for the problem, sometimes it stops people from dumping if we beautify it. It is called the beautification and tree-planting programme. I do it in conjunction with the community because what happens is if we go in and clean up and beautify with no buy-in from the community it can turn back into a dump. I have seen that happen,” he said.
To address Sellier Street in particular, he said that he would contact concerned residents to ask for their co-operation as well as businesses in the area.
“What I would like to do in a situation like this is get someone from that community to give me a call and we can work with them. If you look at that area, it looks like there is commercial dumping as well. We can work with the businesses because that street has a couple businesses who have to take responsibility. The most important stakeholder here is the residents of the community. If you give that person my number we can start working on cleaning up the area and sensitising some of the residents as well. In other areas, we handed out flyers and before the lockdowns our public health officers went throughout the communities to speak with people. I am open to that,” he said.