Smiles as some clinch cruise-ship jobs

Emerging all smiles from the NAPA auditorium yesterday, Cherisse Lopez, 26, who works at a clothing store in Port of Spain, said she had applied for the position of waitress on Royal Caribbean cruise line and was successful.
“When I saw the ad on social media, I quickly went and signed up and started to get the required documents in place. I have been working at the clothes store for two years, but it is time to move on and better myself. With these cruise-ship jobs, you can elevate into new positions, at a clothes store that cannot happen,” Lopez told the Express outside NAPA.
Christine Jones, 46, who was one of the 468 workers retrenched last week from the Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT), told the Express that she applied for the information technology position and was hoping to be successful when she went before the panel.
“The money I received from TSTT would not last forever, as I have three children and I’m a single parent, so I jumped at this opportunity when I saw it, as two members of my family currently work on cruise ships and have been able to build a house and send their daughter to college. So I’m ready to take up the challenge, because the climate looking for work in Trinidad is very rough,” Jones said.
Kymo Moore, 26, who was hoping for a bartending position aboard the cruise ship, was given the position of celebrity housekeeper, as the beverage sector was oversubscribed.
“It would be a new challenge for me and I’m ready to learn and grow. I have been unemployed, so I see this opportunity as betterment. Finding jobs in Trinidad was not an easy task,” Moore said.
Kevvian Roach, who was brimming with excitement after securing a waitress position, said she’s very grateful for the opportunity.
“I applied for a few things. Well, I’m a people person. I got to be a waitress. I’m like yeah OK great it’s going to be tedious hours long but I’m up for the challenge,” Roach said.
Second unlucky try
Making another attempt to get on board with the jobs available at Royal Caribbean, hundreds of people again lined up at NAPA in Port of Spain for the final day of recruitment yesterday.
It was not quite the chaotic scene as was the case Tuesday, however. When the Express visited at 11.30 a.m. while hundreds were lined up it was now done in an orderly fashion, with the Ministry of Tourism personnel calling out names and numbers for the final day to get a spot on board.
The lines were sectioned off with new applicants and persons who had tickets to secure a position to be interviewed by four Royal Caribbean officials.
Inside the auditorium many hopefuls were waiting to be called.
At 3.50 p.m. a Tourism Ministry official told the many who were still hoping to be interviewed that they had reached their limit and will contact some once the applicants can be accommodated.
Some left with disappointed faces as they had expected to secure an interview the second time around.
Keisha Nurse, 32, said she came on Tuesday at 5 a.m. and did not even reach as close to the door. She was given a ticket to try again yesterday but was unsuccessful.
“I have been working on contract, hence why I was really praying that I got through with the cruise line job, to better myself and help my family. I guess it was not for me,” Nurse said.
Daniel Thomas, 40, said his heart sank when he heard the official say they had reached their limit.
“I came Tuesday and then came back yesterday. It was still unsuccessful. Really was hoping to get through in this tranche as, I have been doing odds and ends in order to survive. It is really the survival of the fittest right now, cause the cost of living is going up monthly. God is great, something will open for me,” Thomas said.
The Express understands that while spots are limited on the Royal Caribbean vessels, all interested applicants are being registered for future opportunities.
Royal Caribbean plans to reintroduce T&T as a destination at the start of the next cruise season in November.
The recruitment exercise was held at NAPA, SAPA and the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago over a three-day period and NAPA was given an extra day yesterday.